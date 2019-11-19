Memorial services for Mr. William J. Boughton, 83, will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Church at Sugar Creek. A gathering with the family will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Boughton passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on May 19, 1936 to Cecil Tucker and Anne Darby Boughton.

After his mother’s early death, he was raised by his loving maternal grandparents, Robert and Bertha Miller.

He graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1954 and attended Walsh College in North Canton, Ohio, Akron State University and later studied computer programing at Jackson State Community College in Jackson, Tenn.

Immediately after high school, Mr. Boughton was employed for several years as a commercial artist with The Canton Engraving and Electrotype Co., and later for 16 years as an industrial engineer with The Hoover Worldwide, Corp. in North Canton, Ohio. In 1977 he relocated to Humboldt, Tenn. to work for Copeland Electric Corp. (later Emerson Motor Co.) as a senior industrial engineer, later as manager of manufacturing services and manager of safety and environment, retiring in 2001.

Mr. Boughton was made a Master Mason in 1971 in the William Hoover Lodge #770 in North Canton and later served twice as Master of Humboldt Masonic Lodge #202, held office in the Tennessee Grand Lodge, was past commander of Jackson Commandery of Knights Templar, and was a member of the Memphis Consistory of Scottish Rite Masons, which awarded him the honorarium of Knight Commander Court of Honor (HCCH) in 1993. Mr. Boughton was active in the Humboldt Lions Club, serving as past president and treasurer. In 2006-2007 he served as the Lions District Governor of West Tennessee.

He was a longtime member of The Church at Sugar Creek where he was a member and substitute teacher of the Jones Sunday School Class.

Mr. Boughton is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Jean Edwards; a brother, Rev. Dr. Richard C. Hegal (Norma) of Blooming Prairie, Minn.; three daughters, Dr. Cindy L. James (Larry) of Columbus, Ohio, Kimberle Ann Cathey (Gary) of North Canton and Patricia Boughton Maness of Greenfield, Tenn.; three sons, William Robert Boughton of Phoenix, Ariz., David Lester Boughton (Vickie) of North Canton and Daniel Brian Boughton (Cindy) of Niles, Minn.; a step-son, Charles W. Moffat (Jonna) of Missouri; 22 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Lynn Boughton Scruggs; brother, Thomas Robert Boughton; and grandson Matthew Harris.