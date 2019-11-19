By Crystal Burns

Tell all the children to watch out, don’t cry, and don’t pout.

Santa Claus is coming to Trenton on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Trenton Downtown Committee is reviving the Christmas Parade for the first time in 50 or so years. Line-up will begin at 5 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, and the parade will start at 6 in front of Shelton Funeral Home on South College Street. The route will take participants, including Santa Claus, around Court Square.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the parade back to our community and encourage every local business and organization to get involved with this fun event,” said Brenda Horner, Trenton Downtown Committee chairperson.

Committee members Lindsey Ingram and Jane Benthall have volunteered to organize the parade with longtime Teapot Festival Parade chairperson Betty Poteet lending her time and experience. Parade registration forms are available at the Gibson County Memorial Library. For more information, please contact Ingram at 731-855-1991 or lindseyingram@gibsoncountylibrary.com.

“We’re looking for decorated vehicles, trailers, tractors, ATVs, and anyone who would like to walk the route to participate,” Ingram said. “Please remember that candy cannot be thrown from vehicles, but walkers are welcome to pass out treats to spectators.”

Ingram said she would like to have entrants signed up by Nov. 25 but late comers would be welcome.

A Christmas tree lighting will immediately follow the parade in the Downtown Pedestrian Park. Expect seasonal music, fellowship, and of course, Santa, at the ceremony.

Prior to his grand entrance in the parade, Santa Claus will be available to hear children’s wish lists from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Downtown Pedestrian Park. He’ll be there every Saturday afternoon from Nov. 30 until Christmas to visit with children. Just look for his house – a beautifully decorated building constructed by Twin City Barns in Dyer at their cost and paid for by a generous donation from MacLean Power Systems in Trenton. Dianne Overall donated painted signs for the house.

“We’re so proud of our Santa House,” Horner said. “Barney Cayson and John Dunagan really outdid themselves making the house a perfect backdrop for pictures with Santa or family photos.”

The Trenton Downtown Committee received a $15,000 grant to be used between July 2018 and June 2020 as part of its successful application to the Tennessee Downtowns Program and is using a portion of the funding for its Hometown Christmas events. For more information on the Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 8, please see the related article on page 1.