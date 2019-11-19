Riley receives Lifetime Achievement Award

ATLANTA – Pat Riley, general manager of the Gibson County Utility District, was among the 11 organizations and individuals honored Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGVAmercia) 2019 Industry Summit and Annual Meeting.

Riley received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The annual awards are given to nominees from all stakeholder segments, including but not limited to, NGV industry equipment and service suppliers, policy-makers, customers and clean-air/clean transportation advocates. Nominees’ disciplines include education, government relations/policy development, public relations/communications, marketing, technology and operations/applications, among others.

“We are genuinely proud to award these hardworking individuals and organizations for the work that they do and the communities that they serve,” said NGVAmerica President Daniel Gage. “Because of their contributions, we are moving to make communities healthier with fewer emissions through the increased use of readily-available natural gas as a transportation fuel.”

Riley has worked in the natural gas industry from 39 years. He began his career with Allen & Hoshall Consulting in Memphis. After graduating from the University of Memphis with a degree in civil engineering technology, he began working for Gibson County Utility District (GCUD).

Riley has worked with GCUD for 32 years, serving as general manager for the past 20. During that time, he has served as the president of the Tennessee Gas Association (2004-2005) and currently holds a seat on the Board of Directors. He is also an active member of the American Public Gas Association Board of Directors, the West Tennessee Gas Association Board of Directors, the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts Board of Directors, and the State Chamber Board’s Environmental & Energy Subcommittee.

In 2017, Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Riley to a second three-year term on the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board. In 2003, Riley received the TGA Silver Flame Award in recognition of his years of service and passion in promoting natural gas and natural gas vehicles. In both 2002 and 2010, he received the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts’ M.M. Bullard Award for Financial Operational Excellence. Riley has led its Natural Gas Vehicle Committee for years, organized three Natural Gas Expos, and was a pivotal member and co-founder of NGVAmerica’s national NGV Road Rally.

Riley has been a longtime Tennessee State Lead for NGVAmerica’s State Government Advocacy Committee. He and his wife Julie reside in Trenton.