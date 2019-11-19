Mrs. Joy Baker McLemore, 92, retired grocer, homemaker and member of Antioch Baptist Church, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bailey Park Nursing Home in Humboldt.

The McLemore’s moved to Humboldt from Huntingdon in 1962 in order to help operate McLemore’s Grocery, temporarily, due to the failing health of Bub’s dad, Charlie. Temporary turned into Joy and Bub operating the small, country grocery for approximately 27 years, until new road construction required closing the store in 1989. For many years thereafter, Joy and Bub would often comment on how they missed the fellowship with their customers.

Mrs. McLemore was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Evie (Presley) Baker of Huntingdon, Tenn.; her husband of 72 years, Rufus “Bub” McLemore; and son, Jeff McLemore.

She is survived by her son, Wayne McLemore and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Jessica Hall and husband Joey, and Corey McLemore and wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Easton Hall, and Ben, Hattie and Charlie McLemore.

A private family graveside service will be held at Antioch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch Baptist Church or Humboldt Public Library.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.