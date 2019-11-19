Donald Wayne Kail

A memorial service for Donald Kail, 67, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Humboldt, Tenn. with Bro. Osker Seiver officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from noon until service time at the church.

Mr. Kail passed away due to a farming accident on Saturday, November 16, 2019 near his home.

He was born in Somerville, Tenn. to the late Donald C. Kail and Mary Louise Antwine Kail.

Mr. Kail grew up in Alamo where he also attended school. He married Judy Ann McKnight on August 26, 1972. They moved to their present home in Humboldt 21 years ago. For the last 20 years, Mr. Kail has worked as an alignment specialist for King Tire in Humboldt. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and watching TV with the grandkids.

Mr. Kail is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Kail; sons, Jacob (Jeanine) Kail and Jeremy (Lyndsie) Kail; brother, Randall Kail; grandchildren, Violet, Emily, Cullen, Lydia Kail, Kayla and Ethan Thompson.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.