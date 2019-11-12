Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/04/2019 through 11/10/2019:

Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Darius Terrell Barnett, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2019, 903 N 17th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Jessenia Cespedes Gascon, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2019, 523 N 19th Ave; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Lydia Anne Hart, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

James Kenneth Levingston, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 707 21st; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Angelica Denise McCurrie, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 2344 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Tony Eltory McHaney, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, 619 N 3rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Nikolas Adam Overton, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Jessie James Patrick 3rd, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 1824 Burrow; Charges: retaliation past action, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, assault, sexual battery. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Rachquita Masha Perry, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, Exxon; Charges: violation open container, driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Everett Dewayne Robinson, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2019, 23rd and Vine; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.

Cordell Jamal Shelton, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2019, 17th Ave and Ferrell St; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Carlos D. Wardlow, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, N 5th; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/04/2019 through 11/10/2019.

Bethany Lynn Carter, w/f, 29 – capias

Jessica Rene Howland, w/f, 34 – capias

Nireonte Gabeon Mayberry, b/m, 19 – hold for other agency

Timothy Junior Mays, b/m, 38 – violation of conditions of community supervision

Koren Nicole Mitchem, w/f, 41 – capias

David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 40 – violation of probation

Susan Elizabeth Simmons, w/f, 36 – attachment order

Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 22 – reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations

Ashley Shanta Bommer, b/f, 35 – capias

Cornelius Devon Hicks, b/m, 44 – assault

Alicia Lauren Morey, w/f, 39 – attachment order

Andre Darnell Overstreet, b/m, 45 – capias

Matthew Thomas Stewart, w/m, 47 – domestic assault

Frances Kay Turnbo, w/f, 64 – criminal simulation

Wendy Kaye Turbo, w/f, 51 – criminal impersonation

Rodney Dewayne Williams, b/m, 33 – capias

Marriages

James Clay Michael Palmer of Rutherford and Olivia Grace Gibson of Trenton

Taylor Lane McKinney of Medina and Alaina Elizabeth Moore of Medina

Kenneth Gregory Mauldin of Atwood and Ambere Dawn Lane of Atwood

Brett Thomas Bogle of Atwood and Tosha Lynn Morgan of Atwood

Real Estate Transfers

Kurtis Shanklin to Jacob Faulkner – Kenton – $2,500

Charles S. Cherry and Lauren C. Andrews to Rebecca A. Donaldson and husband, Alan D. Donaldson – Milan – $119,900

Naomi Isbell to Reeda Cowan – Milan – $48,000

Temple Landscaping, LLC to Becky Jean White – Trenton – $17,500

Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee to W.F. Jones, Jr. – 20th CD – $658,080

Larry Patterson Lana Patterson Wingo, Carol Patterson Cunningham, Phillip Nelson Patterson, II, and Grenata Jane Patterson Whitson to Bradford Special School District – Bradford – $17,500

U.S. Bank National Association to John Moore – Humboldt – $54,600

Stephen Connell Irby to Laura Jean Sibley – Medina – $201,000

Johnnie Faye Lewis Welford to James R. Wilken and wife, Kathleen M. Wilken and Julian E. Hastings and wife, Pennie R. Hastings – Trenton – $18,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Medina – $72,000

Charles K. Greasy and wife, Glenda L. Creasy to Randy Coleman Camp and Carrie L. York – Humboldt – $160,000

Tamika Michelle Newbern, n/k/a Tamika Michelle Hyde, to Demareo J. Webb – Medina – $135,000

Jonathan Keel to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $10,000

Garrett M. Ferguson and wife, Madeline Ferguson to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay T. Crocker – Milan – $32,754

Dyer Builders, Inc. to Alexander W. Finke and wife, Kaylynn M. Finke – Humboldt – $379,900

Joseph G. Gumiran and wife, Sharon L. Gumiran to Stephen P. Long – Trenton – $117,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Timothy Rosebrough and wife, Janet M. Rosebrough – Medina – $299,835

William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd Senter Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Amanda Kay Garcia and husband, Branden Chad Garcia – Milan – $199,900

James Fithian Sheaffer to Phillip Key and wife, Jennifer Key – Bradford – $55,000

Billy L. Pope and wife, Jamie L. Pope to Nina M. Bane – Medina – $232,900

Thomas S. Diamond, II and wife, Meagan Diamond to Donald Eldoris Starband, III and wife, Ashley Starband – Humboldt – $109,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Mao Bao Lin and wife, Qiaoyun Shi – Medina – $308,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wenguang Chen and Qian Chen – Medina – $298,900

J. Randall Page to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay T. Crocker – Milan – $331,600

Moore & Moore Partnership consisting of Sarah Ann Moore Hardwick and Anthony W. Moore, to Lindsay M. Yarbro and husband, Bradley Yarbro and Anthony W. Moore – Trenton – $110,000

Ernest W. Jones to Harold Steven League and wife, Amy Roberts League – Milan – $70,000

Janice P. Harder and Scottie P. Rust to Avery M. Williamson – Milan – $100,000

Angela Hinson and husband, Rory L. Hinson to Minnie Winbush – Medina – $264,900

Jimmy Ray Williams to Billy Carey and wife, Dana Carey – Milan – $490,000

William T. Diamond, III to Rory Hinson and wife, Angela Hinson – Medina – $163,250

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Bomer – Milan – $202,900

Crane Properties, LLC to Americole, Inc. Dyer – $50,200

Hunter Walters to Michael Lee Williams and Linda G. Perry – Humboldt – $143,900

Deborah Miller Climer to Bradley Owens and wife, Alicia Owens – Medina – $300,000