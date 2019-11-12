Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/04/2019 through 11/10/2019:
Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Darius Terrell Barnett, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2019, 903 N 17th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Jessenia Cespedes Gascon, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2019, 523 N 19th Ave; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Lydia Anne Hart, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
James Kenneth Levingston, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 707 21st; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Angelica Denise McCurrie, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 2344 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Tony Eltory McHaney, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, 619 N 3rd Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Nikolas Adam Overton, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2019, HPD; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Jessie James Patrick 3rd, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, 1824 Burrow; Charges: retaliation past action, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, assault, sexual battery. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Rachquita Masha Perry, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2019, Exxon; Charges: violation open container, driving under influence. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Everett Dewayne Robinson, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2019, 23rd and Vine; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.
Cordell Jamal Shelton, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2019, 17th Ave and Ferrell St; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Carlos D. Wardlow, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2019, N 5th; Charges: theft crime simulation. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/04/2019 through 11/10/2019.
Bethany Lynn Carter, w/f, 29 – capias
Jessica Rene Howland, w/f, 34 – capias
Nireonte Gabeon Mayberry, b/m, 19 – hold for other agency
Timothy Junior Mays, b/m, 38 – violation of conditions of community supervision
Koren Nicole Mitchem, w/f, 41 – capias
David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 40 – violation of probation
Susan Elizabeth Simmons, w/f, 36 – attachment order
Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 22 – reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations
Ashley Shanta Bommer, b/f, 35 – capias
Cornelius Devon Hicks, b/m, 44 – assault
Alicia Lauren Morey, w/f, 39 – attachment order
Andre Darnell Overstreet, b/m, 45 – capias
Matthew Thomas Stewart, w/m, 47 – domestic assault
Frances Kay Turnbo, w/f, 64 – criminal simulation
Wendy Kaye Turbo, w/f, 51 – criminal impersonation
Rodney Dewayne Williams, b/m, 33 – capias
Marriages
James Clay Michael Palmer of Rutherford and Olivia Grace Gibson of Trenton
Taylor Lane McKinney of Medina and Alaina Elizabeth Moore of Medina
Kenneth Gregory Mauldin of Atwood and Ambere Dawn Lane of Atwood
Brett Thomas Bogle of Atwood and Tosha Lynn Morgan of Atwood
Real Estate Transfers
Kurtis Shanklin to Jacob Faulkner – Kenton – $2,500
Charles S. Cherry and Lauren C. Andrews to Rebecca A. Donaldson and husband, Alan D. Donaldson – Milan – $119,900
Naomi Isbell to Reeda Cowan – Milan – $48,000
Temple Landscaping, LLC to Becky Jean White – Trenton – $17,500
Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee to W.F. Jones, Jr. – 20th CD – $658,080
Larry Patterson Lana Patterson Wingo, Carol Patterson Cunningham, Phillip Nelson Patterson, II, and Grenata Jane Patterson Whitson to Bradford Special School District – Bradford – $17,500
U.S. Bank National Association to John Moore – Humboldt – $54,600
Stephen Connell Irby to Laura Jean Sibley – Medina – $201,000
Johnnie Faye Lewis Welford to James R. Wilken and wife, Kathleen M. Wilken and Julian E. Hastings and wife, Pennie R. Hastings – Trenton – $18,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction, LLC – Medina – $72,000
Charles K. Greasy and wife, Glenda L. Creasy to Randy Coleman Camp and Carrie L. York – Humboldt – $160,000
Tamika Michelle Newbern, n/k/a Tamika Michelle Hyde, to Demareo J. Webb – Medina – $135,000
Jonathan Keel to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $10,000
Garrett M. Ferguson and wife, Madeline Ferguson to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay T. Crocker – Milan – $32,754
Dyer Builders, Inc. to Alexander W. Finke and wife, Kaylynn M. Finke – Humboldt – $379,900
Joseph G. Gumiran and wife, Sharon L. Gumiran to Stephen P. Long – Trenton – $117,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Timothy Rosebrough and wife, Janet M. Rosebrough – Medina – $299,835
William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd Senter Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Amanda Kay Garcia and husband, Branden Chad Garcia – Milan – $199,900
James Fithian Sheaffer to Phillip Key and wife, Jennifer Key – Bradford – $55,000
Billy L. Pope and wife, Jamie L. Pope to Nina M. Bane – Medina – $232,900
Thomas S. Diamond, II and wife, Meagan Diamond to Donald Eldoris Starband, III and wife, Ashley Starband – Humboldt – $109,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Mao Bao Lin and wife, Qiaoyun Shi – Medina – $308,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Wenguang Chen and Qian Chen – Medina – $298,900
J. Randall Page to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay T. Crocker – Milan – $331,600
Moore & Moore Partnership consisting of Sarah Ann Moore Hardwick and Anthony W. Moore, to Lindsay M. Yarbro and husband, Bradley Yarbro and Anthony W. Moore – Trenton – $110,000
Ernest W. Jones to Harold Steven League and wife, Amy Roberts League – Milan – $70,000
Janice P. Harder and Scottie P. Rust to Avery M. Williamson – Milan – $100,000
Angela Hinson and husband, Rory L. Hinson to Minnie Winbush – Medina – $264,900
Jimmy Ray Williams to Billy Carey and wife, Dana Carey – Milan – $490,000
William T. Diamond, III to Rory Hinson and wife, Angela Hinson – Medina – $163,250
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joshua Bomer – Milan – $202,900
Crane Properties, LLC to Americole, Inc. Dyer – $50,200
Hunter Walters to Michael Lee Williams and Linda G. Perry – Humboldt – $143,900
Deborah Miller Climer to Bradley Owens and wife, Alicia Owens – Medina – $300,000