Chamber members receive top honors

By Crystal Burns

The Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce bestowed its top awards on four members during the annual banquet held Nov. 5 in Trenton.

Kevin Painter received the Educator of the Year Award; Kayley Tyner the Young Professional of the Year Award; Dr. Jim Williams the Person of the Year Award; and J&B Motors the Business of the Year Award.

Before presenting the awards, Chamber Executive Director Libby Wickersham congratulated the nominees in each category. Educator of the Year nominees included Michelle Steele from the Bradford Special School District and Sheronda Rivers from the Trenton Special School District. Young Professional of the Year nominees included Crystal Burns, Dr. Kyle McBride, and Liz Dodd. Person of the Year nominees included Chuck Thornton, Melissa Workman, Dr. Mike Farrar, Joey Hays, Lynn Whitworth, Susan Davis, Tom Crider, and Vanessa Presson. Business of the Year nominees included Ace Building Supply, Centennial Bank in Trenton, House of Spirits, JanaBelle’s Bakery, Medina Family Chiropractic, Tate’s Kwik Stop, Trenton Industrial Laundry, and Wound Care Resources.

“If you were honored by being nominated for one of our awards this year, you should be very proud,” Wickersham said. “The nominations were once again outstanding.”

Nominations are sent to chamber directors outside of Gibson County to choose the winners.