Funeral services for Mr. Charles William Allison Jr., 81, took place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt, Tenn. (200 North 12th Ave). Burial took place at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Beech Bluff at 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Allison was born on February 13, 1938 in Jackson, Tenn. He passed away peacefully at home in Humboldt on November 1, 2019 surrounded by family.

He was a lifelong Marine, having served in Vietnam in the late 1950s. Mr. Allison worked as an accountant and CPA for over 50 years and dedicated much of his free time to service in the community. His service included the board of directors for Aspell Manor, the Salvation Army, Jackson Madison County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Other organizations he served included the Jackson Area Boy Scouts and Habitat for Humanity in Batesville, Miss. He also taught a course in personal financial management at the Madison County Jail, the Whiteville Correctional Facility and Shelby County Penal Farm. Mr. Allison was honored to receive the Paul Harris Award from the Jackson Rotary Club and the Alexander, Thompson, Arnold, PLLC Pinnacle Award for Service. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt where he sang in the choir.

Mr. Allison is survived by his wife of 35 years, Billy Joyce Walters Allison; two sons, Bob Allison (Kim) of Arlington, Tenn., and Joey Hopper (Jenny) of Bells, Tenn.; three daughters, Carrie Allison Brooks, (Tony) and Joan Allison, both of Memphis, Tenn., and Amy Luckey (Jason) of Humboldt; his brother, James Allison (Judy) of Jackson, Tenn.; and his sister, Anita Allison Parish (John) of Tallahassee, Fla.; eight grandchildren who brought tremendous joy to his life, Courtney Allison of Charleston, S.C., Chloe and Bailey Hopper, Mary Scott andEverett of Bells, Tenn. and Camille, Rachel and Leck Luckey of Humboldt; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Lee Allison of Jackson; and father, Charles William Allison Sr. of Nashville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Aspell Manor in Jackson, Tenn., the Alzheimer’s Association or any service organization of the donor’s choice.