Vickie Sorrells, a Foundation committee member, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Betty Poteet of Trenton, a woman described in a nomination letter as a person who loves her community.

“Betty has selflessly worked hard and volunteered for the betterment of the citizens of Trenton and Gibson County most of her life,” the letter reads. “She loves her community, and I think we are lucky to have someone that cares about enriching the lives of others through good citizenship and kindness.”

Poteet is a member of the Trenton Teapot Festival Committee. For many years, she helped organize the parade. She continues to lead opening ceremonies each year and also helps cook for the Prayer Breakfast.

Poteet is also a member of the Trenton Garden Club and is currently serving as president. She volunteers at Harlan Morris where she visits her sister and others, helps clean out the flower beds, and plants flowers.

“When Harlan Morris fell on hard times and we almost lost this great facility, Betty helped spread the word that this is a cherished home much needed in this community,” the nominator wrote. “It worked, and Harlan Morris is now striving for the residents and the staff.”

Poteet is a member of First United Methodist Church in Trenton and a member of the Methodist Women. She serves on the Oakland Cemetery Committee, helping organize the annual Veterans Day luncheon for all veterans in the county. She recently began volunteering at Twice Blessed.

Sorrells said she has served with Poteet on many occasions and noted, “She can out-work three men hands down anytime.”

The Foundation will make a $500 donation in Poteet’s honor to the charity of her choice.