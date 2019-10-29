Vietnam veteran to keynote Veterans Day program

A Vietnam veteran who recently moved to Trenton will be the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Day program sponsored by the Oakland Cemetery Committee.

Col. James Lee will speak at the National Guard armory in Trenton on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. All veterans are invited to the program, which includes a free lunch.

Lee served a total of 37 years in the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserves. He attended Officers Candidate School in Fort Sill, Okla. where he was commissioned as an artillery officer. He later earned a branch designation at Fort Lee, Virg. as a quartermaster officer.

Lee served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive as an artillery fire direction officer and battery executive officer of a self-propelled artillery battalion.Lee was promoted to the chief of the Military Intelligence/Field Artillery branch of the 100th Training Division in Chicago. The brigade tested and trained units for battle and preparing for war using computer tests and communication nodes. He received several military awards and decorations during his 37-year career.

Lee earned a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in administration from Indiana State.

He and his wife Sara live in Trenton. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.

Prior to the program at the armory, there will be a brief ceremony at Oakland Cemetery. All veterans are encouraged to attend.