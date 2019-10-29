Charles Timothy Shaver

Visitation for Timmy Shaver, 58, was held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Shaver passed away at his home Saturday, October 26, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1961 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Charles Maloye Shaver and Jane Stills Shaver.

Mr. Shaver was known as the best fisherman in West Tennessee and was also a true Tennessee Vols’ fan.

He is survived by a sister, Rosemary Walters and husband, Mike; their children, Vanessa Moore and Shelly Sharp; a sister, Cynthia Smith and her son, Adam Smith; brother, Stephen Shaver and wife, Brenda, and their son, Bradley Shaver; and leaves several great-nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Down Syndrome Society in Mr. Shaver’s memory.