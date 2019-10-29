Services for Mr. Bobby Gene Edwards, 88, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Grace United Methodist Church. Burial to follow in New Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Edwards went home to be with the Lord on, October 24, 2019 in the afternoon.

He was born February 8, 1931 in Finley, Tenn. to the late Opal Gannon Edwards and late Harry Edwards.

Mr. Edwards married his wife of 62 years, Edith Gail Whitaker Edwards, in 1957.

Mr. Edwards was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Humboldt. He was stationed on a U.S. base in Germany following World War II while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He loved his family, the church and the outdoors. He was involved in his community teaching hunter safety courses. Mr. Edwards was a local handyman, building things for his family, gifts for his grandchildren to deliver and anything he could do to help anyone. He worked for South Central Bell.

Mr. Edwards dedicated his life to his family, protecting others and loving everyone. In his time on Earth, he made sure everyone had a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Opal; and his brother, Billy Jack Edwards.

Mr. Edwards is survived by his lovely wife, Gail; two sisters, Carol Edwards Smith and Nancy Edwards Brown; two daughters, Anita Edwards Fesmire (David Fesmire) and Jeannie Edwards Houck (Chris Houck); six grandchildren, Alyssa Fesmire, Cody Houck (Emily Armstrong Houck), Alaina Fesmire Bivona (Joey Bivona), Adrienne Fesmire Abuali (Ali Abuali), Hannah Houck Mooney (Brandon Mooney) and Noah Houck (Amy Akin); and three great-grandchildren, Lily Claire Houck, Nadia Ali Abuali and Eli Christopher Houck.

The pallbearers were Harry Edwards, Ali Abuali, Cody Houck, Joey Bivona, Brandon Mooney and Noah Houck.