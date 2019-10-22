Your Right to Know

Court Report

Mario A. Garrett – assault

Susan Simmons – simple possession of meth

Sabrina Johnson – theft under $1,000

Kevin Small – harassment

Sean Michael Day – domestic assault

Ray Putney – theft under $1,000

Eric Rucker – evading arrest

Walter Fly – theft up to $1,000

Justin Rul – theft under $1,000 (2 counts), vandalism up to $1,000

Amber Moody – simple assault

Haley Patterson – contempt of court

Johnny Crocker – driving without DL

Linda Hughes – driving without DL

Rothes Lee Taylor – DUI

Derek Hilliard – contempt of court

Ashley Adams – DUI

Velma Bueno – driving on revoked DL

Cody Fazio – aggravated criminal trespass

Larry Davis Jr. – contempt of court

Ralph Land – burglary, theft up to $1,000, contempt of court

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/14/2019 through 10/20/2019:

Crista Dawn Brown, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2019, 1440 N 18th; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, display of plates. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Marlena E Derry, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/14/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.

Terry Harold Drake, 51, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2019, Central Ave; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law, viol. registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Kimberly Evette Lawrence, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2019, 916 N 13th; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Datrilveyon Lamontaz Moore, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2019, Clerk’s Office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

David Glenn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2019, HPD; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.

Jeffrey Scott Somerville, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/20/2019, 1911 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.

Thomas Lee Toone, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/14/2019, Walmart; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell methamphetamine, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/14/2019 through 10/20/2019.

Robert Christopher Jones, w/m, 54 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. light law, capias, simple possession/casual exchange

Deborah Diana Moody, w/f, 55 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, b/m, 23 – violation of probation

Cody Brock Reed, w/m, 31 – domestic assault

James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – capias

Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 35 – violation of probation

Madisson Marie Bright, w/f, 18 – theft of property, adult contributing to delinquency of a child, aggravated burglary

Redona Paige Campbell, w/f, 51 – capias

Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 22 – ground for arrest by office without warrant

Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 40 – court

Dustin Allen Davis, a/m, 19 – criminal trespass, vandalism, coercion of witness (threat)

Eron Lee Dunagan, w/m, 39 – attachment order

Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 48 – attachment order

Amanda Lynne Hill, w/f, 34 – coercion of witness (threat)

Tony Randall Horner, w/m, 54 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to appear

Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, w/m, 40 – capias

Robyn Barr, w/f, 40 – capias

Allison Danielle Bell, w/f, 25 – animals run at large

James Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 22 – animals run at large

Jerimie Earl Campbell, w/m, 38 – capias

Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 22 – domestic assault

Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – contempt of court

Dustin Allen Davis, a/m, 19 – theft of property (shoplifting)

Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 25 – violation of probation

Hunter W Holt, w/m, 21 – criminal trespass, vandalism

Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 27 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Carlee Lynn Meyers, w/f, 25 – capias

David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – court

Wayne Bernard Scott, b/m, 46 – capias

Brannion Ke’Shun Simpson, w/m, 23 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Marriages

Whitlee Annette Allen of Humboldt and Edwin Lee Walker of Humboldt

Timothy Harold Hays of Bradford and Mechelle Renee Bordeau Denton of Bradford

Daniel Lee Pannell of Humboldt and Caryn Ruth Young Waggoner of Humboldt

Alex Dewayne Parchman of Humboldt and Karen Sherron Barnett-Wingo of Humboldt

Brandon Lee Hugueley of Dyer and Laura Elizabeth Swindell of Dyer

William Bryce Francis of Bartlett and Bretley Layne Agee of Hernando, MS

Ryan Duke Schultz of Bradford and Amber Nicole Adams of Bradford

Jeremiah Jason Johnson of Milan and Kayla Nicole Ayers Hilliard of Milan

Michael Duane Partlow of Dyer and Heather Machelle Lindsey of Dyer

Divorces

Jonathan E. Searcy vs Cynthia Searcy

Stacy King vs Daniel King

Real Estate Transfers

Anthony Guinn Slayton and wife, Ruth Anne Slayton to Michaela Parish and Christy Brasher Martin – Trenton – $49,000

Mark Farris and wife, Paula Farris to Jeffrey D. Moore and wife, Lori A. Moore – Humboldt – $550,000

Cynthia L. Botts to Jennifer Roxanne Gibbons – Kenton – $22,500

Sandy Walker Romano to Susan M. Nance – Humboldt – $142,000

Taylor, LP to L&L Properties, composed of Larry Dean Smith and Larry G. Connell – Milan – $50,000

Osborne & Swaim Realty, Inc. to NES Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $4,900,000

Don B. Beard and Bakara J. Beard to Rickey Dale Privitt and wife, Dawn Privitt – 18th CD – $3,000

Brandon Clenney to Anthony Simpson and wife, Sandra K. Simpson – Rutherford – $121,500

Darrel Huey to Jeffery T. Milam and wife, Jennifer Milam – Medina – $259,900

Velma Ann Morin to Larenda B. Siler – Humboldt – $21,000

Bret McMillion, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, Brock Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, and Andrew Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, to Darrell Huey – Medina – $204,000

Bret McMillion, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, Brock Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, and Andrew Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, to Darrell Huey – Medina – $34,000

Sandy Simpson, f/k/a Sandy Comstock, to Lois A. Milligan – Rutherford – $68,900

Ashley Harris to Mary B. Deal – Medina – $135,000

Audrey Marcelle Smith to Christine Warrington – Humboldt – $25,500

Lynn Arnold to Christopher Brown – Milan – $121,500

Jeff Johnson to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Humboldt – $63,000

Greg D. Yates to Robert Crockett Williams and wife, Danielle Elise Williams – Medina – $189,900

David Needham to Wesley Needham – Bradford – $90,000

Tobin C. Eddlemon and wife, Christy V. Eddlemon to Mary Teresa Carson – Dyer – $285,000

Lee Albert Swanger, Paula Hampton, Darrell Swanger, Tracy Yarbrough, Richard Sanders, Gordon Swanger, James Swanger and Paul Sanders to Troy Matthews – Humboldt – $25,000

Haskel Woodard, Jr. and Norman J. Woodard, by and through attorney-in-fact Michael Lynn Woodard, to Willena M. Smith – Milan – $88,900

Farmers & Merchants Bank to Kristin Murdock – Humboldt – $95,000

Yolanda Rutledge Gungl and husband, Jim Gungl to Daniel K. Connell – 13th CD – $7,500

Alfred Gerald Davidson and wife, Linda Leigh Davidson to Michael Shane Richards – Humboldt – $48,500

Judy A. Graning and Jean P. Moosz to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $75,000

Bobbie Jean Wunschel to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $66,000

Roy Adair and wife, Miranda Adair – Medina – $265,000