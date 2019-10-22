Your Right to Know
Court Report
Mario A. Garrett – assault
Susan Simmons – simple possession of meth
Sabrina Johnson – theft under $1,000
Kevin Small – harassment
Sean Michael Day – domestic assault
Ray Putney – theft under $1,000
Eric Rucker – evading arrest
Walter Fly – theft up to $1,000
Justin Rul – theft under $1,000 (2 counts), vandalism up to $1,000
Amber Moody – simple assault
Haley Patterson – contempt of court
Johnny Crocker – driving without DL
Linda Hughes – driving without DL
Rothes Lee Taylor – DUI
Derek Hilliard – contempt of court
Ashley Adams – DUI
Velma Bueno – driving on revoked DL
Cody Fazio – aggravated criminal trespass
Larry Davis Jr. – contempt of court
Ralph Land – burglary, theft up to $1,000, contempt of court
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/14/2019 through 10/20/2019:
Crista Dawn Brown, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2019, 1440 N 18th; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, display of plates. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Marlena E Derry, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/14/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.
Terry Harold Drake, 51, of Atwood; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2019, Central Ave; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law, viol. registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Kimberly Evette Lawrence, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2019, 916 N 13th; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Datrilveyon Lamontaz Moore, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2019, Clerk’s Office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
David Glenn Riggs, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2019, HPD; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: LT Fuller.
Jeffrey Scott Somerville, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/20/2019, 1911 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.
Thomas Lee Toone, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/14/2019, Walmart; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell methamphetamine, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Flemings.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/14/2019 through 10/20/2019.
Robert Christopher Jones, w/m, 54 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, viol. light law, capias, simple possession/casual exchange
Deborah Diana Moody, w/f, 55 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Datrilveyon Lamontez Moore, b/m, 23 – violation of probation
Cody Brock Reed, w/m, 31 – domestic assault
James Arthur Shull, w/m, 47 – capias
Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 35 – violation of probation
Madisson Marie Bright, w/f, 18 – theft of property, adult contributing to delinquency of a child, aggravated burglary
Redona Paige Campbell, w/f, 51 – capias
Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 22 – ground for arrest by office without warrant
Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 40 – court
Dustin Allen Davis, a/m, 19 – criminal trespass, vandalism, coercion of witness (threat)
Eron Lee Dunagan, w/m, 39 – attachment order
Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 48 – attachment order
Amanda Lynne Hill, w/f, 34 – coercion of witness (threat)
Tony Randall Horner, w/m, 54 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, failure to appear
Clifford Barnett Vanalstine, w/m, 40 – capias
Robyn Barr, w/f, 40 – capias
Allison Danielle Bell, w/f, 25 – animals run at large
James Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 22 – animals run at large
Jerimie Earl Campbell, w/m, 38 – capias
Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 22 – domestic assault
Andrea Lorene Corbin, w/f, 21 – contempt of court
Dustin Allen Davis, a/m, 19 – theft of property (shoplifting)
Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 25 – violation of probation
Hunter W Holt, w/m, 21 – criminal trespass, vandalism
Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 27 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation
Carlee Lynn Meyers, w/f, 25 – capias
David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – court
Wayne Bernard Scott, b/m, 46 – capias
Brannion Ke’Shun Simpson, w/m, 23 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Marriages
Whitlee Annette Allen of Humboldt and Edwin Lee Walker of Humboldt
Timothy Harold Hays of Bradford and Mechelle Renee Bordeau Denton of Bradford
Daniel Lee Pannell of Humboldt and Caryn Ruth Young Waggoner of Humboldt
Alex Dewayne Parchman of Humboldt and Karen Sherron Barnett-Wingo of Humboldt
Brandon Lee Hugueley of Dyer and Laura Elizabeth Swindell of Dyer
William Bryce Francis of Bartlett and Bretley Layne Agee of Hernando, MS
Ryan Duke Schultz of Bradford and Amber Nicole Adams of Bradford
Jeremiah Jason Johnson of Milan and Kayla Nicole Ayers Hilliard of Milan
Michael Duane Partlow of Dyer and Heather Machelle Lindsey of Dyer
Divorces
Jonathan E. Searcy vs Cynthia Searcy
Stacy King vs Daniel King
Real Estate Transfers
Anthony Guinn Slayton and wife, Ruth Anne Slayton to Michaela Parish and Christy Brasher Martin – Trenton – $49,000
Mark Farris and wife, Paula Farris to Jeffrey D. Moore and wife, Lori A. Moore – Humboldt – $550,000
Cynthia L. Botts to Jennifer Roxanne Gibbons – Kenton – $22,500
Sandy Walker Romano to Susan M. Nance – Humboldt – $142,000
Taylor, LP to L&L Properties, composed of Larry Dean Smith and Larry G. Connell – Milan – $50,000
Osborne & Swaim Realty, Inc. to NES Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $4,900,000
Don B. Beard and Bakara J. Beard to Rickey Dale Privitt and wife, Dawn Privitt – 18th CD – $3,000
Brandon Clenney to Anthony Simpson and wife, Sandra K. Simpson – Rutherford – $121,500
Darrel Huey to Jeffery T. Milam and wife, Jennifer Milam – Medina – $259,900
Velma Ann Morin to Larenda B. Siler – Humboldt – $21,000
Bret McMillion, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, Brock Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, and Andrew Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, to Darrell Huey – Medina – $204,000
Bret McMillion, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, Brock Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, and Andrew Porter, by and through attorney-in-fact John Drinkard, to Darrell Huey – Medina – $34,000
Sandy Simpson, f/k/a Sandy Comstock, to Lois A. Milligan – Rutherford – $68,900
Ashley Harris to Mary B. Deal – Medina – $135,000
Audrey Marcelle Smith to Christine Warrington – Humboldt – $25,500
Lynn Arnold to Christopher Brown – Milan – $121,500
Jeff Johnson to Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon – Humboldt – $63,000
Greg D. Yates to Robert Crockett Williams and wife, Danielle Elise Williams – Medina – $189,900
David Needham to Wesley Needham – Bradford – $90,000
Tobin C. Eddlemon and wife, Christy V. Eddlemon to Mary Teresa Carson – Dyer – $285,000
Lee Albert Swanger, Paula Hampton, Darrell Swanger, Tracy Yarbrough, Richard Sanders, Gordon Swanger, James Swanger and Paul Sanders to Troy Matthews – Humboldt – $25,000
Haskel Woodard, Jr. and Norman J. Woodard, by and through attorney-in-fact Michael Lynn Woodard, to Willena M. Smith – Milan – $88,900
Farmers & Merchants Bank to Kristin Murdock – Humboldt – $95,000
Yolanda Rutledge Gungl and husband, Jim Gungl to Daniel K. Connell – 13th CD – $7,500
Alfred Gerald Davidson and wife, Linda Leigh Davidson to Michael Shane Richards – Humboldt – $48,500
Judy A. Graning and Jean P. Moosz to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $75,000
Bobbie Jean Wunschel to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $66,000
Roy Adair and wife, Miranda Adair – Medina – $265,000