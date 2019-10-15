Your Right to Know

Trenton Court Report

Amy A. Morris – public intoxication

Chandra Graves Cage –bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Joseph Randal Harrison – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Sarah Bass – two counts reckless endangerment

Tereasa Collins – resist, stop, arrest, search (no weapon)

Hunter Wayne Austin – assault physical contact

Fred Johnson Jr. – simple possession/casual exchange

Dillon Alexander – simple Sch. VI

Jackie Vega – driving while license suspended

Michael R. Edwards – driving while license suspended

Robert Glenn Reynolds Jr. – DUI first offense

Elvander Ross Ester – driving without license

Tara Lynne Deinhart – driving while license revoked second offense

Krystal R. Thompson – DUI first offense

Jimmy Ray Hensley – DUI second offense

James A. Williams – simple Sch. II

Kenneth W. Allen – driving while license revoked

Jerry D. Jackson – driving while license revoked second or subsequent

Johnathan D. Hughes – driving while license revoked second or subsequent

Justin Forrest – violation of order of protection

Humberto Gomez – DUI first offense

Tamatha M. Ross – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Abbigail Paige McCaleb – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Thomas Copley – bad check law

Jordan Schoonover – simple assault

Derrick Cole – driving without license

Cody Jack Fazio – driving while license suspended

Monterio Ross – assault physical contact

Leah K. Dunavant – simple Sch. II

Christopher Duane White – criminal simulation MIS A

Ashley Faye Puckett – theft up to $1,000

Adam Lynn Roberts – theft up to $1,000

Dequan S Glascoe – driving without license

Robert Mount – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Brittni R Thompson – meth/simple possession

Scottie Harris – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Terrence Ball – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Duncan Johnson – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Roy Nelson – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing

Donnie Dollar – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Isaac Bobbitt – reckless driving

Timothy Walker – unlawful possession of weapon

Dekai Giles – simple possession/casual exchange

Dylan Pennington – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Marilynn K. Rogers – simple possession/casual exchange

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/07//2019 through 10/13/2019:

Jeremy McClerkin, 38, of Milan, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2019, Dana; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.

Cortez Desteon Moore, 25, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2019, Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Fadarious Deandre Richardson, 25, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/10/2019; Etheridge Street; Charges: domestic assault, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Jasmin Mashay Smith, 28, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/12/2019, Stop & Shop; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, improper passing of vehicle. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

John Keith Crocker, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/11/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, driving unregistered vehicle. Arresting officer: SGT Way.

Alexander Dean, 35, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2019, Milan City; Charges: theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Michael Dwayne Gooch, 41, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date ad location: 10/09/2019, 20th/Ferrell; Charges: Possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession, drug; drug free school zone violation, manufacturing/delivery/sell controlled substance, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: LT Rich.

Sinatra Donyell Luster. 43, of Gadsden, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/13/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/07/2019 through 10/13/2019.

Bernard Glenn Johnson II , b/m, 18 – simple possession casual exchange, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Kevin Anthony Malinow, w/m, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – violation of probation

Haley Annetta Paterson, w/f, 19 – attachment order

Robert Lynn Reynolds, w/m, 40 – driving on revoked, suspended license, violation of order of protection/restraining order

Brian James Rhodes, w/m, 31 – capias

George Everett Seaton, w/m, 38 – capias

Bradley Dillion Selph, w/m, 25 – capias

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 28 – capias

Cameron Shuntel Turner, b/m, 30 –capias

Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – bond revoked

Harry Jacob Abel, w/m, 33 – capias

Shelby Claire Barron, w/f, 22 – capias

Terry Carmell Beard, b/w, 46 – capias

Bobby James Cliff, Jr b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection, restraining order

Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 24 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Jimmy Dale Cox, w/m, 35 – capias

Michael Lynn Crews, w/m, 48 – capias

Jeremy Lynn Draper, w/m, 32 – violation of order of protection/restraining order

William Jason Gilman, w/m, 49 – capias

Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – schedule VI drugs violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod, w/f, 28 – capias

Juwan Deshawn Hunt, b/m, 21 – theft of property, unlawful carrying of possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Fadarious Deandre Richardson, b/m, 26 – capias

Cameron Taylor Ross, w/m, 29 – capias

Jasmin Mashay Smith, b/f, 28 – attachment order

Donald Julian Stafford, b/m, 22 – capias

Rodney James Thomas, b/m, 37 – capias

Jennifer Nicole Cole, w/f, 39 – capias

Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 53 – capias

Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 24 – tampering with of fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence

Amanda Gail Cook, w/f, 32 – capias

Tracy Lynn Curtis, w/f, 50 – hold for other agency

Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 38 – court

Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence

Kathryn Lea Gordon, w/f, 40 – violation of parole

Robert Daniel Haynes, w/m, 29 – court

Barry Allen King, w/m, 51- hold for other agency

Mark Thomas Lemon, w/m, 36- violation of probation

Jaden Bryce Lovelace, w/m, 19 – capias

Tommy Lee Mitchell, b/m, 52 – capias

Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 28 – capias

Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 56 – bond revoked

Marriages

Robert Anthony Pierson of Trenton and Skylar Brooke Douglas of Trenton

Travis Kane Wright of Alamo and Tracy Deshae Strayhorn of Milan

Jason Logan Norman of Dyer and Brandy Ann Hamm of Dyer

Jerry Wayne Zook, Jr. of Trenton and Charlotte Sueann Elliott of Trenton

Benjamin Walter Ivy of Milan and Tiffany Lianne Fletcher Moore of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Matthew Joyner and wife, Elizabeth Aizer Joyner to David Garmany – Milan – $54,000

Gregory W. Pillow, Paula Lynn Pillow Bryant and James Derek Bryant to Nicholas Tyler Scott and wife, Kristin K. Scott – Trenton – $87,000

Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Michael J. Winstead and wife, Amy D. Winstead – Medina – $259,900

John A. Farrar and wife, Kelly L. Farrar to Melissa Hale – Medina – $118,000

Barry E. DeLoach and wife, Sandy E. DeLoach to Alexander Robert Trudo – Humboldt – $125,200

Samuel A. Gill to Virgil Leroy Cooper and wife, Jean Cooper – Humboldt – $130,000

Paul Stanley and Jason Stanley to Caleb Curlin – Humboldt – $25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Cong Rong Lin and wife, Qiu Hui Zhang – Medina – $200,900

Jerry G. Rudd and wife, Sandra J. Rudd to Joshua Fulgham and wife, Jessica Fulgham – Kenton – $94,200

Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid – Trenton – $70,000

Michael Shane Richards, Tommy Azbill and wife, Brenda Azbill to Harry Walker Graves, Jr. – Medina – $70,000

Sheila Ramsey to Frank West and Jerry Belew – Milan – $40,000

C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker and Robert Green and wife, Nancy Green to Cody L. Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Milan – $215,000

Macla Moody to Samuel A. Gill – Humboldt – $95,000

Grace Sullivan to Stephanie Garland and Richard Neal – Humboldt – $45,000

Margaret Bernat, n/k/a Margaret Isbell, to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $77,000

Robert M. Todd and wife, Phyliss J. Todd to Bennie Brown, Jr. and wife, Belinda Brown – Milan – $107,000

Brian Deaton to Zachary Tinsley and wife, Anna Tinsley – Humboldt – $130,000

John M. Faulkner and wife, Tonya M. Faulkner to Daniel A. Holder – Medina – $130,000

David Potts and wife, Carla Potts to Rodney Barnes and wife, Sandra Barnes – Kenton – $76,000

HB 2014-C, LLC to Gerard Mena – Trenton – $3,200

Ronald Brent Croom and wife, Amber Croom to Jennifer Nicole Power – Dyer – $60,000

Doris Ann Stahl, Mary Jane Williams, Robert Clinton Blackmon, Sylvia L. Boldreghini, Rosalind F. Champion and Margaret Blackmon to Gibson County Special School District – Medina – $740,000

Robert Thomas Alexander to Hunter Taylor and wife, Jenny Taylor – Bradford – $75,000

Jonathan Gregory Goodwin to Philip Colwell, Jr. – 15th CD – $48,950