Your Right to Know
Trenton Court Report
Amy A. Morris – public intoxication
Chandra Graves Cage –bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Joseph Randal Harrison – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Sarah Bass – two counts reckless endangerment
Tereasa Collins – resist, stop, arrest, search (no weapon)
Hunter Wayne Austin – assault physical contact
Fred Johnson Jr. – simple possession/casual exchange
Dillon Alexander – simple Sch. VI
Jackie Vega – driving while license suspended
Michael R. Edwards – driving while license suspended
Robert Glenn Reynolds Jr. – DUI first offense
Elvander Ross Ester – driving without license
Tara Lynne Deinhart – driving while license revoked second offense
Krystal R. Thompson – DUI first offense
Jimmy Ray Hensley – DUI second offense
James A. Williams – simple Sch. II
Kenneth W. Allen – driving while license revoked
Jerry D. Jackson – driving while license revoked second or subsequent
Johnathan D. Hughes – driving while license revoked second or subsequent
Justin Forrest – violation of order of protection
Humberto Gomez – DUI first offense
Tamatha M. Ross – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Tamatha M. Ross – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Abbigail Paige McCaleb – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Thomas Copley – bad check law
Jordan Schoonover – simple assault
Derrick Cole – driving without license
Cody Jack Fazio – driving while license suspended
Monterio Ross – assault physical contact
Leah K. Dunavant – simple Sch. II
Christopher Duane White – criminal simulation MIS A
Ashley Faye Puckett – theft up to $1,000
Adam Lynn Roberts – theft up to $1,000
Dequan S Glascoe – driving without license
Robert Mount – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Robert Mount – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Brittni R Thompson – meth/simple possession
Scottie Harris – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Terrence Ball – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Terrence Ball – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Terrence Ball – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Duncan Johnson – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Roy Nelson – bound over to Grand Jury, waived preliminary hearing
Donnie Dollar – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Isaac Bobbitt – reckless driving
Timothy Walker – unlawful possession of weapon
Dekai Giles – simple possession/casual exchange
Dylan Pennington – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Marilynn K. Rogers – simple possession/casual exchange
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/07//2019 through 10/13/2019:
Jeremy McClerkin, 38, of Milan, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/09/2019, Dana; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt Rich.
Cortez Desteon Moore, 25, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2019, Calhoun; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Fadarious Deandre Richardson, 25, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/10/2019; Etheridge Street; Charges: domestic assault, evading arrest. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Jasmin Mashay Smith, 28, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/12/2019, Stop & Shop; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, improper passing of vehicle. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
John Keith Crocker, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/11/2019, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license, driving unregistered vehicle. Arresting officer: SGT Way.
Alexander Dean, 35, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2019, Milan City; Charges: theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Michael Dwayne Gooch, 41, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date ad location: 10/09/2019, 20th/Ferrell; Charges: Possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, simple possession, drug; drug free school zone violation, manufacturing/delivery/sell controlled substance, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: LT Rich.
Sinatra Donyell Luster. 43, of Gadsden, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/13/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/07/2019 through 10/13/2019.
Bernard Glenn Johnson II , b/m, 18 – simple possession casual exchange, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Kevin Anthony Malinow, w/m, 29 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
David Lee Overton, w/m, 27 – violation of probation
Haley Annetta Paterson, w/f, 19 – attachment order
Robert Lynn Reynolds, w/m, 40 – driving on revoked, suspended license, violation of order of protection/restraining order
Brian James Rhodes, w/m, 31 – capias
George Everett Seaton, w/m, 38 – capias
Bradley Dillion Selph, w/m, 25 – capias
Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 28 – capias
Cameron Shuntel Turner, b/m, 30 –capias
Wesley Eugene Young, w/m, 37 – bond revoked
Harry Jacob Abel, w/m, 33 – capias
Shelby Claire Barron, w/f, 22 – capias
Terry Carmell Beard, b/w, 46 – capias
Bobby James Cliff, Jr b/m, 36 – violation of order of protection, restraining order
Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 24 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Jimmy Dale Cox, w/m, 35 – capias
Michael Lynn Crews, w/m, 48 – capias
Jeremy Lynn Draper, w/m, 32 – violation of order of protection/restraining order
William Jason Gilman, w/m, 49 – capias
Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – schedule VI drugs violations, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Sarah Diana Dawn Hearod, w/f, 28 – capias
Juwan Deshawn Hunt, b/m, 21 – theft of property, unlawful carrying of possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Fadarious Deandre Richardson, b/m, 26 – capias
Cameron Taylor Ross, w/m, 29 – capias
Bradley Dillion Selph, w/m, 29 – capias
Jasmin Mashay Smith, b/f, 28 – attachment order
Donald Julian Stafford, b/m, 22 – capias
Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 28 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Rodney James Thomas, b/m, 37 – capias
Jennifer Nicole Cole, w/f, 39 – capias
Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 53 – capias
Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 24 – tampering with of fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence
Amanda Gail Cook, w/f, 32 – capias
Tracy Lynn Curtis, w/f, 50 – hold for other agency
Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 38 – court
Alexis Glover, w/f, 21 – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence
Kathryn Lea Gordon, w/f, 40 – violation of parole
Robert Daniel Haynes, w/m, 29 – court
Barry Allen King, w/m, 51- hold for other agency
Mark Thomas Lemon, w/m, 36- violation of probation
Jaden Bryce Lovelace, w/m, 19 – capias
Tommy Lee Mitchell, b/m, 52 – capias
Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 28 – capias
Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 56 – bond revoked
Marriages
Robert Anthony Pierson of Trenton and Skylar Brooke Douglas of Trenton
Travis Kane Wright of Alamo and Tracy Deshae Strayhorn of Milan
Jason Logan Norman of Dyer and Brandy Ann Hamm of Dyer
Jerry Wayne Zook, Jr. of Trenton and Charlotte Sueann Elliott of Trenton
Benjamin Walter Ivy of Milan and Tiffany Lianne Fletcher Moore of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Matthew Joyner and wife, Elizabeth Aizer Joyner to David Garmany – Milan – $54,000
Gregory W. Pillow, Paula Lynn Pillow Bryant and James Derek Bryant to Nicholas Tyler Scott and wife, Kristin K. Scott – Trenton – $87,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Michael J. Winstead and wife, Amy D. Winstead – Medina – $259,900
John A. Farrar and wife, Kelly L. Farrar to Melissa Hale – Medina – $118,000
Barry E. DeLoach and wife, Sandy E. DeLoach to Alexander Robert Trudo – Humboldt – $125,200
Samuel A. Gill to Virgil Leroy Cooper and wife, Jean Cooper – Humboldt – $130,000
Paul Stanley and Jason Stanley to Caleb Curlin – Humboldt – $25,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Cong Rong Lin and wife, Qiu Hui Zhang – Medina – $200,900
Jerry G. Rudd and wife, Sandra J. Rudd to Joshua Fulgham and wife, Jessica Fulgham – Kenton – $94,200
Blake Spellings and Richard Hopkins to Norman Reid and wife, Tami Reid – Trenton – $70,000
Michael Shane Richards, Tommy Azbill and wife, Brenda Azbill to Harry Walker Graves, Jr. – Medina – $70,000
Sheila Ramsey to Frank West and Jerry Belew – Milan – $40,000
C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker and Robert Green and wife, Nancy Green to Cody L. Nelson and wife, April R. Nelson – Milan – $215,000
Macla Moody to Samuel A. Gill – Humboldt – $95,000
Grace Sullivan to Stephanie Garland and Richard Neal – Humboldt – $45,000
Margaret Bernat, n/k/a Margaret Isbell, to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Humboldt – $77,000
Robert M. Todd and wife, Phyliss J. Todd to Bennie Brown, Jr. and wife, Belinda Brown – Milan – $107,000
Brian Deaton to Zachary Tinsley and wife, Anna Tinsley – Humboldt – $130,000
John M. Faulkner and wife, Tonya M. Faulkner to Daniel A. Holder – Medina – $130,000
David Potts and wife, Carla Potts to Rodney Barnes and wife, Sandra Barnes – Kenton – $76,000
HB 2014-C, LLC to Gerard Mena – Trenton – $3,200
Ronald Brent Croom and wife, Amber Croom to Jennifer Nicole Power – Dyer – $60,000
Doris Ann Stahl, Mary Jane Williams, Robert Clinton Blackmon, Sylvia L. Boldreghini, Rosalind F. Champion and Margaret Blackmon to Gibson County Special School District – Medina – $740,000
Robert Thomas Alexander to Hunter Taylor and wife, Jenny Taylor – Bradford – $75,000
Jonathan Gregory Goodwin to Philip Colwell, Jr. – 15th CD – $48,950