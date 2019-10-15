Pioneers finish sixth at state golf tournament

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County High School boys’ golf team spent most of fall break competing in the TSSAA Division I Small Class State Golf Tournament at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.

The team finished in sixth place in their first ever appearance at the state tournament in program history. Senior Ethan Goad led the Pioneers with 160 over the 2-day tournament.

“I’m very proud of the effort the team played during the state tournament. They accomplished something no other team has ever done in the history of GCHS golf program,” said Coach Justin Lowery.

The boys were in third place after the first round, with Ethan Goad shooting a 77, Ben McKinney 84, Peyton Selph 92, Issac Goad 94 and Carson Spencer 101 for a team total 347. Individually, Ethan Goad was in 12th place.

On Wednesday in the second round, Ethan Goad led the Pioneers with an 83, Spencer 87, McKinney 89, Selph 92 and I. Goad 100 for a 351 for a tournament total of 698, missing fourth place by two strokes.

Signal Mountain won the state championship shooting a 595 followed by Kingston with 662, North Greene 689, Cascade 696, White House Heritage 697, Gibson County 698, Upperman 702 and Scotts Hill 816.

Ethan Goad finished tie for 19th place out of 64 competitors.