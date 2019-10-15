Funeral services for Pastor Bill McCoy were held 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God. Close friend, Gary Williams officiated. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. McCoy, 66, passed away October 11, 2019.

He was born in Peru, Ind. at Dukes Memorial Hospital to Kelly McCoy and Jewel Donathan McCoy. He was a graduate of Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Okla.

For over four decades, his greatest joy was serving faithfully in ministry alongside his devoted wife. Together they touched countless lives with the love of Jesus. He served as senior pastor for over 20 years at Grace Assembly of God in Morehead, Ky. and was Chi Alpha campus minister at Morehead State University for 10 years. Additionally, Mr. McCoy was instrumental in establishing Teen Challenge in Kentucky. Most recently, he served as senior pastor at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God. He was deeply honored to spend the past seven years loving his community and church family.

Mr. McCoy had a love for history, nature and being outdoors. He especially enjoyed hiking, camping and hunting. He didn’t know a stranger and could effortlessly make just about anyone laugh. Most of all, he impacted people just by being himself.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly McCoy.

Mr. McCoy is survived by his wife, Jessica McCoy; daughters, Faith McCoy, and Kristen Karnes and husband Brandon; mother, Jewel Geyer; brothers, Kenny McCoy and Ron McCoy; grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah and Eva Karnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Gregory’s Chapel-Mexico Missions Fund, 889 Windy City Road, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.