Betty Spain

Funeral Services for Betty Sue Spain, 79, were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina. Private burial followed in Centerville Cemetery.

Ms. Spain died Wednesday night, September 25, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Medina, Tenn., the daughter of the late Clarence Milton Sr. and Wilma Sue Spain.

Ms. Spain was a retired teacher’s assistant at Main Street School in Humboldt. She was a member of Elliott Street Church of Christ in Humboldt.

She is survived by her two nephews, Barton Wade Spain (Brynna) of Nashville, Tenn. and Mark Austin Spain (Amy) of Owensboro, Ky.; two great-nephews, Luke Spain and Benjamin Spain.

Ms. Spain was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Spain Jr.