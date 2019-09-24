Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/16/2019 through 09/22/2019:
Dallas Ray Brogdon, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/18/2019, Heritage Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: PTL Cooper.
Elizabeth Shereece Cain, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2019, HPD; Charges: contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Joshua Larrenze Dickerson, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2019, HPD; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Patrick Ryan Ingram, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/18/2019, King Tire; Charges: domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Christopher Andrew James, 38, of Corinth, MA.; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2019, Walmart; Charges: theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
James Caprice Murriel, 45, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2019, Tick’s Bar; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/16/2019 through 09/22/2019.
Christopher John Astuto, w/m, 36 – capias
Clifford Ray Bracknell, w/m, 50 – driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle
Clint Nathan Flowers, w/m, 26 – domestic assault
Joseph Lester Haven, w/m, 25 – sexual assault w/an object, aggravated sexual battery
Jimmy Ray Hensley, w/m, 60 – driving under the influence first offense
Patrick Ryan Ingram, w/m, 40 – aggravated burglary, theft of property
Oscar Edward Mance, b/m, 43 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Dennis Edward Morris, w/m, 48 – attachment order
George Everett Seaton, w/m, 38 – capias
Clarence Edward Spinks, b/m, 41 – capias
Joe Marvin Tate, w/m, 48 – capias
Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 50 – attachment order
James Prentice Bullington, w/m, 55 – capias
Larry Joe Davis, w/m, 58 – aggravated assault
Demonze Datrel’l Dowell, b/m, 16 – tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, murder second degree, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Jeremy Lynn Duncan, w/m, 39 – attachment order
Anthena Kamaya Freeman, w/f, 41 – attachment order
Christopher Ryan Howard, w/m, 24 – assault
Christopher Andrew James, w/m, 38 – theft of property (shoplifting)
Tosha Lynne Johnson, b/f, 28 – child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, child restraint law, open container law, driving under the influence, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activitions, vio. light law
Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, w/f, 29 – violation of probation
Jason Alan Marcus, w/m, 41 – capias
Courtney Rena Mealer, w/f, 34 – domestic assault
Emani Symmone Melton, b/f, 22 – capias
Mark Jason Oliver, w/m, 46 – contempt of court
Susan Elizabeth Simmons, w/f, 36 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation
Deonta Terrence Snow, b/m, 19 – vandalism, aggravated assault
Marriages
Jeffery Dewayne Price of Milan and Melissa Dawn Pigg West of Milan
Charles Alan Alexander II of Trenton and Madison Brooke Smith of Trenton
Brandon Wayne White of Milan and Emily Catherine Johnson of Milan
Seth Seaborn Jones of Franklin and Katelyn Nicole Hamilton of Franklin
Glenn Douglas Cooper of Bradford and Maegen Marie Markle of Bradford
Reagan Wesley Barnhart of Medina and Eden Marie Abbott of Mountain Home, Arkansas
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Foren and wife, Evaline H. Foren to Steve Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Bradford – $282,000
Karen Newsom and Tommy Lee McKee, Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Jo King McKee, to Jacob Deven Cavaness and Robert Craig Cavaness – Milan – $85,000
Jennifer McEarl Morgan and Brandon Dennon Morgan to Kevin Austin Seaton and Sara Olivia Kirkland – Medina – $157,900
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 301 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 313 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 321 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 107 Steeplechase Drive a/k/a 306 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Cathleen M. Shannon to Charles Ray Carter and wife, Melissa Sue Carter – Milan – $41,000
Phillip Agee and wife, Cynthia Agee to Barry G. Brittain and wife, Leanne Brittain – Humboldt – $420,000
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to Collins Real Estate Services, LLC – Gibson – $15,000
US Assets Acquisition, LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC – Milan – $700,000
Magness Oil Company to US Assets Acquisition, LLC – Milan – $780,000
Joseph N. Warren and Mary Bedwell to Floyd Yarbro, as Trustee of the Floyd Yarbro Family 2019 Trust, – Kenton – $12,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $330,000
Edna Casey to Debra James – Milan – $3,000
Branch Banking and Trust Company to Dylan Lee Murdock – Dyer – $47,000
Ernestine Little to Sheila L. Keltner and Steve A. Little – Milan – $53,000
Melvin Hughes and wife, Susan Lee Hughes to Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea W. Ricketts – Milan – $189,900
Wanda Elder to Frank Napierala and wife, Joyce Napierala – Medina – $290.000
Francis P. Napierala and wife, Joyce A. Napierala to Steven R. Corey and wife, Brenda G. Corey – Humboldt – $365,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Nathan Henry Moffatt and Candace Denise Moffatt – Trenton – $75,000
Katherine Mignon Denton and Christopher Blake Denton to Frank Perry and wife, Margaret Perry – Humboldt – $245,000
Donald R. Zarecor and Will Zarecor to Brandon Rickman and wife, Brandy Rickman – 8th CD – $85,000
James Robert Watson and wife, Paula Gail Watson to Danny Dotson and wife, Milissia Dotson – Dyer – $22,000
William Scott Martin and wife, Elizabeth M. Martin to John Tankersley and wife, Emir Tankersley – Humboldt – $65,000
Brenda Bell and husband, Joe Bell to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $28,000
Andrew M. Allen to Michael T. Hinnant and Michael J. Hinnant – Milan – $75,000
Sandra Kay Harper to Morgan Spellings Hardegree and husband, William J. Hardegree – Trenton – $185,000
Milisa L. Denton to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $65,000
Ritchie Dale Hampton and Tiffany Lynn Hampton, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Ritchie Dale Hampton, to Yolanda K. Jackson – Trenton – $83,000
Holt Shoaf to Noah Wesley Smith and wife, Kelia Paige Smith – Dyer – $3,000
Virginia E. Boone to Alicia Bumphus – Dyer – $190,000
Tammy Cox to Marilyn Sawyers – Humboldt – $38,700
Trent Britt and wife, Amanda Kay Britt to Holt Shoaf and wife, Debra Shoaf – Milan – $11,115
Simmons Bank to Moss Enterprises, Inc. – Humboldt – $160,000
Acquisitions. LLC to Ian Michael Leonard – Milan – $179,000
Keith F. McCourt and wife, June V. McCourt to Shelby Madison Tucker and Kenneth Wayne Sanders – Medina – $101,500
Lois Jane Thompson to John Cordle – Trenton – $6,000
Drury Tyree to Kelley Christine Tyree – Trenton – $3,000
Daniel Rimmer to Carolyn S. Jackson – Trenton – $10,000
Jane Wharton to Michael Todd Blanken and wife, Shannon Diana Blanken – Humboldt – $214,900
Dustin L. McCartney and William J. Baker to Billy Joe Berry and wife, Kelly Jane Berry – Milan – $3,000
Jeffrey Wade Comstock and wife, Terrie G. Comstock to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $74,000
Terry Fields and wife, Winifred T. Fields to Shaun Ribble and wife, Ashley Ribble – 2nd CD – $33,500
James Teague to Stephen Chad Lee – Humboldt – $5,000
Maria McMichael and Telvin Epperson to Clemon Hudson and wife, Karen Hudson – Milan – $22,500
William Barrett and wife, Teresa Barrett to Stephen Chad Lee – Humboldt – $14,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Brandon L. Fesmire and wife, Susan C. Fesmire – Trenton – $41,000
Patricia L. Sullivan to Sandra M. Johnson – Medina – $154,000
Heather Nicole McFarland to James Michael Pittman, Trustee of the James Michael Pittman Trust, – Humboldt – $430,000
Bradley W. Hudspeth to Dallas Trent Willis and wife, Amanda Willis – Milan – $126,000
Tiffany Dee Weaver to Jerome Perry and wife, Margaret Perry – Milan – $2,500
Angela E. Wells, individually and as Executor of the Estate of Jimmy Van Eubanks, Shaunna Marie Copp and Christy Gail Eubanks to Charles Lee Johnson – Humboldt – $37,000
Jessica N. Murphy to Darius Armstrong and Jerlisa Brown – Milan – $119,000
John Thomas Young, Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Jane Young, to Chrissy Petty – Humboldt – $87,000
Lindsay Hart and husband, Kevin Hart to Chad Karnes and wife, Kristine Gibbs-Karnes – Humboldt – $141,025
Larry W. Sturgis to Caleb Curlin – Trenton – $27,000
Tommy G. Long and Pat A. Long to David W. Keymon – Bradford – $15,000
Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell to David Reynolds and wife, Wanda Reynolds – Bradford – $12,000