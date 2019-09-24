Imogene Flagg

Mrs. Imogene Greer Flagg, 95 of Humboldt, Tennessee and a former longtime resident of Blytheville, Ark. passed from this life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her daughter’s residence in Flippin, Ark.

Born to Herman Leslie and Mabel Augusta Rustin Greer, she was a cook at Blytheville Elementary cafeteria for 20 years, enjoyed fishing, and was a member of Church at Sugar Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Flagg loved cooking and was always making special cakes and cookies for her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Flagg was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Hawk” Flagg; daughters Betty Nichols and Sandra Kay Pell; step-daughters Vivian Stiles, Ernestine Gay and Susie Brawley; brother, J.W. Greer; and two sisters, Robbie Lucille Reid and Geraldine Elaine Greer.

She is survived by her children, Martha Carol Davis (Ed) of Flippin and Teresa Morrison (John) of Humboldt; step-son, Joe Flagg (Lavender) of Olive Branch, Miss.; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 24 at 1 p.m. in the Cobb Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.