Fall Fest slated Saturday, Sept. 28

by Danny Wade

Fall is just days away—and so is Fall Fest. This year, the Humboldt Downtown Business Association (HDBA) decided to move Fall Fest from October to September.

This year, Fall Fest is teaming up with Relay for Life Fun Day. Downtown Humboldt will be the place to be Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We started talking last year about teaming up with Relay’s Fun Day,” said Michael Longmire, co-chair of Fall Fest. “Their event was a week or two after ours. We thought it could be better if they (Relay Fun Day) merged with us (Fall Fest).”

“Some things were duplicated,” added Fall Fest co-chair Tommy Goodrum. “We always have jumpers. So do they. We have a stage. They can use it.”

Longmire and Goodrum said Fall Festival will still have the same activities as in the past, just with a new twist adding some Relay activities.

While there, be sure to register to win a recliner, compliments of Peoples Furniture Company. Registration will be held at the HDBA booth next to the mini-park.

Pumpkin decorating is always a hit for the kids. This year, there will be 150 pumpkins available. As big as that number sounds, Goodrum and Longmire say they will go quickly at the mini-park.

New this year will be a pet parade sponsored by Four Paws Rescue and Alliance. The parade will be held after pumpkin decorating in the mini-park.

Longmire and Goodrum expect to have around 50 vendors again this year. Vendor booth space is still available. Festival goers can expect to see booths with arts and crafts, food and drinks, health services, churches, civic organizations and businesses of all types.

Live music will fill the air from entertainers No Time Flatt, and Scott Myatt and Steve Short. The committee is working on getting another entertainer on the schedule.

Another favorite will be the Natchez Trace Birds of Prey exhibit. Typically the exhibit includes live snakes and bird for people to see and hold.

This year’s car show is being sponsored by Lonnie Cobb’s Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will be held on Main Street in front of BancorpSouth. There will be trophies and door prizes given out.

The committee has invited medical air ambulance helicopters to fly in and land. The choppers will be on display in the parking lot behind Simmons Shoe Store, barring any emergencies.

Gene Langley Ford will have new Ford vehicles on display in the BancorpSouth parking lot.

Humboldt Utilities will offer free bucket truck rides for a birds’ eye view of the festival.

Longmire and Goodrum say bring your appetites. There will be concession stands, plus several vendors selling food too. You can expect to find barbecue sandwiches, barbecue bologna and barbecue nachos at one stand. There will be grilled burgers and dogs, sweets, fried pies, desserts and plenty of other foods available.

Relay for Life will hold a cornhole tournament. Teams can register to compete with prizes going to the winners.

Fall Fest began 11 years ago. The main focus was to promote downtown businesses, to grow the businesses, and let people know Main Street is strong and growing. Since it’s inception, new businesses and restaurants have opened, offering new and different opportunities for Fall Fest visitors. Most of the businesses will be open during Fall Fest. For many businesses, it is one of their biggest sales days of the year.

Longmire and Goodrum invited everyone to come out and enjoy Fall Fest and Relay for Life Fun Day. There will be something for everyone.