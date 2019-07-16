Graveside services for Mrs. Hazel Mae Pafford Stewart, 100, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Gibson, Tenn. with a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trenton First Presbyterian Church, with the family receiving friends at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Stewart passed away to her eternal home at the Dyer Nursing Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born in Gibson County to Herbert Holman and Beatrice Mae Pafford on October 15, 1918.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar Cecil Stewart; four brothers, George Lewis Pafford, J. C. Pafford, Allen Pafford and Lyndell Pafford; two sisters, Thelma Irene Pafford Smith and Jennie Lou Kennon; and by two grandsons, Charles “Chuck” Stewart and Travis McPherson.

She is survived by all seven of her children, Charles H. Stewart (Carolyn) of Humboldt, Tenn., Mary Stewart Abbott of Trenton, Tenn., Virginia Stewart McPherson (Wayne) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Jerry Stewart (Gayle) of Trenton, Dee Stewart Merrell (Greg) of Dallas, Tex., Jane Stewart Tucker of New Johnsonville, Tenn., and Glenda Stewart Martin of Trenton; and by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stewart lived all her life in Gibson County. She grew up in the Gibson community and graduated from Gibson High School. She was a longtime member of Double Springs Church. Mrs. Stewart has been a member of the Trenton First Presbyterian Church since the family moved to Trenton in 1953. During recent years, she took great pride in telling everyone that she worked at Ben Franklin in the fabric department, that she was a Girl Scout leader, that she was a Pink Lady at Gibson General Hospital, and was a food sample server at IGA grocery store. Her Girl Scout troop gave the name Shady Acres to our local park.

Her life has been an inspiration to all who knew her. She always had a happy smile and a loving spirit.

Memorials may be made in memory of Hazel Stewart to the Trenton First Presbyterian Church or in honor of Myra Joy Deal, Mrs. Stewart’s great-granddaughter who is in Dallas Children’s Hospital, in care of the Trenton First Presbyterian Church.