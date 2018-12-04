Judy Cassil Williams, 65, went home to be with her father God, on Friday, November 23, 2018. She passed away at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark. surrounded by family and friends; surrounded by her at the end were her beloved friends, Elisha Willis and Margaret Koch, who were like family.

Judy Kay Dowdy was born August 5, 1953 in Humboldt, Tenn. to Otis Lloyd Dowdy and Dorothy Ann Jones Dowdy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jere Dowdy of Humboldt.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her loving husband, Terry Williams of Hot Springs; daughter, Kimberly McDonald (Clancy) of Fredericksburg, Va.; two grandchildren, Tegan and Delaney McDonald also of Fredericksburg; three step-grandchildren, Gage, Caleb and Savannah, all of Fayetteville; two brothers, Gary Dowdy (Susan) and Tracy Dowdy both of Humboldt; sister, Amy Doyle of Humboldt; sister-in-law, Diane Dowdy of Humboldt; four nephews, Hunter Dowdy, Chase Pappas, Austin Dowdy and Kyle Doyle; nieces, Stephanie Dowdy, Vanessa McCallister, Rebekah Pappas, Tara Petty and Crystal Morrison.

Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Ark.

Online guestbook is available

at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.