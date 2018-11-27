Christmas on Main, open houses ring in the season

Christmas Time

by Danny Wade

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, everyone is full of turkey, dressing and all the fixings. And Black Friday’s madness and crowds have settled down, it’s time to focus on Christmas.

This Thursday, November 29, kicks off the official Christmas season in Humboldt with Christmas on Main. Christmas on Main is a time for the community to celebrate.

On Friday and Saturday, several businesses will open up their doors and host open houses with bargains galore.

“This year’s Christmas on Main will be bigger and better with more things to do,” said Amanda Love, Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Main St. will be closed to traffic from Central Ave. to 14th Ave. for the safety of the large crowd expected that night.

“We try every year to have a community event that’s free, fun and family friendly,” said chamber events coordinator, Beth Culpepper. “It’s all about community, this time of year we focus on the family and create new memories.”

The downtown mini park will be the hotspot and will feature a 25 ft. metal Christmas tree. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m.

Jake Meales fabricated the metal tree last year. It was 14 ft. tall. This year, he’s constructed a larger base that will add an additional 11 feet and will have 1,600 C-7 LED lights, towering 25 ft. in the air.

Christmas on Main is sponsored by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and the city of Humboldt. But many more organizations will take part in the celebration. The highlight of the night will be the countdown as Mayor Marvin Sikes flips the switch to light up the tree.

Of course, Santa Claus will be on hand for all the good little boys and girls. An added bonus this year for the kids is having pictures made

with Santa. Kids will receive a free 4×6 print while supplies last.

There will be plenty to do during the two-hour stretch. Dynamix will be in charge of the hot chocolate bar.

Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt will have an area where kids can write their letters to Santa, along with a big mailbox to assure the letters make it to the North Pole in plenty of time.

The Exchange Club will have reindeer food and the Lions Club will be manning the popcorn machine.

The Rotary Club of Humboldt will have 200 bags filled with all kinds of goodies for the kids.

The Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School band will perform Christmas tunes to add to the Christmas excitement.

Several of the downtown retail stores and restaurants will be open that night, plus there will be a concession stand selling food.

After Thursday night’s Christmas on Main is over, the next two days, Friday and Saturday, businesses will host their annual Christmas open houses. Christmas shopping is a piece of cake in downtown Humboldt. There you will find many one-of-a-kind gifts for every member of your family—and even that perfect gift to yourself!

Peoples Furniture Company, City Gift, Simmons Shoe Store and Lyla Lane are some of the locations hosting an open house. Humboldt Plaza 3 will also have a special 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday with concessions available throughout the day.

Santa Claus is expected to make another appearance Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the downtown mini park on the corner of Main St. and Central Ave. until 2 p.m.

Why hassle with the traffic or the hustle and bustle of the crowded shopping malls and big box stores, waiting in line for an eternity to pay, when you can shop locally, most likely park right in front of the store and get hometown customer service?

The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come out for the three days of Christmas fun and excitement. This is the busiest shopping season of the year, so remember and shop with those who have made a year-round investment in the community. In addition to a good shopping experience, think about the fellowship of visiting with friends during the process. And, be sure and encourage others to do the same…to shop Humboldt first.