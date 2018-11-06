Veterans Day programs slated

Honoring Our Vets

by Kim Forbes

On the national level, Veterans Day is recognized on November 11 of each year. Veterans Day in Humboldt has, with the efforts of like-minded citizens, civic organizations and city officials, become a week-long series of events to honor, recognize and pay tribute to local veterans. Humboldt’s own Boy Scouts of America, will participate this year along with various city of Humboldt departments, Humboldt Utilities, students from Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, Humboldt Housing Authority, Tennessee State Veterans Home, Tyson Food Group, Gibson County Carl Perkins Center, The Church at Sugar Creek and the Humboldt Exchange Club.

The 4th annual Humboldt Community Veterans Day celebration has been thoughtfully planned to include as many citizens as possible. Activities, some of which have already begun, include:

•Exchange Club’s Field of Flags on the lawn of the Church at Sugar Creek, where the

impressive display of American Flags will fly from Monday, November 5 until November 16.

•Humboldt Senior Citizens Center’s field of flags on the lawn of the Humboldt Municipal Center are currently flying and donors are still being welcomed to sponsor more flags that will be on display until after Veterans Day.

•On Monday, November 5 at 1 p.m. there will be a communion service at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

•The Humboldt Senior Citizens Center will be the location, as they join forces with the Clement-Scott Chapter of the DAR, to host a veterans’ reception with chicken provided and prepared by the Tyson Foods Humboldt group. This event will be from 6 – 8 p.m. In addition to the dinner for veterans, there will be a veterans’ benefits table provided by the Humboldt Public Library. A patriotic video by the Humboldt Exchange Club will be available for viewing. Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School band will play taps across the street at the field of flags.

•New to the list of activities this year will be Meet Us at the Flag, November 9, 10 and 12 at 6:15 p.m. This event is open to anyone who wants to take a few minutes of their day to recognize and remember veterans. As everyone gathers in front of the former church building on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue, patriotic music will be playing. A flag will be presented nightly. A moment of silence will be observed and “Taps” will be played.

•The Veterans Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church at Sugar Creek on Monday, November 12. From 9 – 10 a.m., a video tribute to veterans/soldiers in the Middle East will play. Veteran Emma Lindsey will be the guest speaker. The presentation of the colors will be carried out by the local Humboldt Boys Scout Group.

•Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School will have a veterans luncheon at 11:30 on November 12, where students will have the opportunity to enjoy their lunch period with veterans. Guest speaker, Emma Lindsey, will speak to the student body at at 1 p.m

•At 2 p.m. on November 12, there will be a Veterans Day program at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

In addition to the events listed, there are honorary displays at the Humboldt Library and the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center.

With the forward thinking citizens of Strawberry City, Humboldt continues to strive for excellence in all things. It is an honor to live in the land of the free and Humboldt will undoubtedly continue to build upon prior efforts to acknowledge the sacrifices made for the greater good.