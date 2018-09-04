James Thomas Ryal, Jr.

Mr. Jim” Ryal, age 71, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at home surrounded by family, in Humboldt, Tn. He was born in Dyer to the late Jamie and Martha Nell King Ryal on November 9, 1946.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Jean Atlee Ryal; two daughters: Anne Ryal Coleman and husband Neil; Jennifer Ryal Logan and husband Shelby; one precious granddaughter, whom he adored, Luella Rose Coleman; one sister, Dee Ann Ryal Allen and husband Harley; two nephews and two great nieces.

Jim graduated from “the old Dyer High School” in 1964. He received a degree from Union University in Jackson in 1967, before attending and graduating with a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from The University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville. He clerked and practiced law in Humboldt for almost 50 years.

Jim served in the National Guard. He has served in leadership capacity of many civic groups. He was currently Legal Council for Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Jim had served as an Elder in his church and enjoyed daily fellowship with many friends.

The family will hold a private celebration of Jim’s life. Memorials may be directed in Jim’s name to the American Cancer Society; Ducks Unlimited: 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120; or to an animal rescue group of the givers’ choice. Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.