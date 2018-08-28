Fisher is new assistant librarian

by Kim Forbes

The Humboldt Public Library has been a Strawberry City constant since 1954. As with any constant it sees changes. The last couple of years have brought many changes to the library. The latest change is an addition to the staff.

Joshua Fisher is the new assistant director over adult services. He began work at the library in June.

A native of Murray City, Fisher never considered Humboldt to be a small town. He has been surprised at what a tight-knit community he now finds himself working in.

“Everyone knows everyone,” he exclaimed.

Another eye-opener for Fisher has been learning what services the Humboldt Public Library provides to its patrons. Monday through Wednesday Fisher finds himself working with disabled clients.

“We have 12 different groups that come,” remarked Fisher.

This month alone, the library has worked with over 300 disabled people. Working with these groups, Fisher helps them to meet the goals that the center that cares for them sets. Generally, they work on skills such as powering on the computer or counting coins.

When not helping visitors to the library, Fisher can be found assuming the usual library tasks of putting away books or assisting visitors. Part of his job also includes working with senior citizens. He delivers books to seniors who cannot get to the library, including his favorite group, the residents at St. Matthew Manor. Currently, he delivers approximately 50 books there every other week. He also visits Bailey Park Community Living Center, where he leads games of Bingo bi-weekly.

When not keeping to his rigorous schedule, Fisher is still putting in time training. The library has a thorough training system in place. Part of his training is supplied by the Tennessee Regional Library System.

Fisher has been well received by the community and staff at the library. He said that his co-workers have been great.

“I love how this team works together to make things happen,” he said. “Everyone is highly efficient which makes me a better employee.”

Library director, Brittney Keller, commented on Fisher by saying, “Joshua is a great asset to the library. He is always smiling, happy and eager to assist the patrons. Patrons have described Joshua as ‘pretty cool’ and ‘friendly’.”

All of that is music to Fisher’s ears, as his thoughts on working for the library are, “I plan on being here quite a while.”

NEW FACE AT THE LIBRARY – Humboldt Public Library recently added Joshua Fisher to their staff. Fisher is the assistant director over adult services.