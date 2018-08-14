Erica DuRall dives in at Kenton

By Lori Cathey

Aug. 1 wasn’t only the first day of school for students. It was also Erica DuRall;s first day as principal of Kenton School.

DuRall replaced Kevin Turner who was re-assigned to Dyer School as principal after servring the past three years at Kenton.

DuRall started her teaching career with the Gibson County Special School District in 2006. During her 12 years at Dyer School, she taught JumpStart, third, fifth and sixth grades along with coaching the Lady Eagles basketball team for five years. She was appointed as Dyer assistant principal in 2015 where she served for the past three years.

“I will miss the students and staff at Dyer School but I’m ready for this new journey and it was time for me to make the next step. Mr. [Brad] Garner was an excellent mentor and he played a key role in preparing me for this great opportunity,” said DuRall.

DuRall will depend on her training, preparedness and skills to lead her staff of 22 and about 85 students. DuRall has a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a Master of Education from William Woods University. She also has a Specialist Education degree from William Woods University. DuRall graduated from Peabody High School.

“This is a great opportunity for me. It’s a great fit, a small school with great community support. No plans in changing a whole lot. Mr. Turner did a great job and I plan to continue his success here at Kenton School,” explained DuRall.

DuRall lives in Rutherford with her husband of 11 years Lucas and two children. They have a son Brayden, a second grader at Rutherford School and a daughter Charlee who is in Pre-K at Kenton School.