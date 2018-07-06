Four men charged in shooting death of Marlon Anderson

(from left- Atovise Cunningham, Charles Crawford, Cornelius Pledge, James Hyde)

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Police Department has charged four men in conjunction with the May shooting death of 21-year-old Marlon Anderson.

Cornelius Pledge, 21, and Charles Crawford, 23, both of Humboldt, are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

James Hyde, 38, of Trenton, and Atovise Cunningham, 31, of Milan, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault. Hyde is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police arrested Pledge in June and charged him with felony possession of a firearm as part of its homicide investigation. The additional charges were levied against him last week. He and Hyde are currently in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

The U.S. Marshal Service is assisting Trenton police in apprehending Crawford and Cunningham.

Anderson, of Trenton, was shot and killed on May 27. Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson said the department’s investigation has shown that Anderson was in the backseat of a vehicle they believe Hyde was driving northbound on Lexington Street when Anderson and Cunningham, in the front passenger seat, opened fire on two targets.

Cusson said investigators are not sure who the intended targets were. They allege that Anderson and Cunningham shot into homes and a crowd of people near 2nd and Lexington streets and on Easley St.

Authorities also allege that Pledge and Crawford returned fire, and at least one shot struck Anderson in the abdomen. Cusson said Anderson likely died in route to the Milan General Hospital emergency room. He was taken to the ER in a private vehicle, and officers received a call from the ER 10-15 minutes after the shots were reportedly fired.

“We believe that Crawford and Pledge both were aware that something was going to happen in the area,” Cusson said.

Cusson declined to comment on a possible motive for the shooting.

Cusson and Lt. Jimmy Wilson, lead investigator on the case, said the community assisted in the investigation by calling in tips and meeting with investigators about what they witnessed the night of the shooting. They believe there are still more witnesses and continue to encourage them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Trenton police at 731-855-1413.