Three new principals named to Humboldt staff

Newman to lead HJSHS, Doaks promoted at East and Coleman to head Stigall

Dr. Versie R. Hamlett, director of schools, is pleased to announce the appointment of new school administration. Jason Newman has been selected as the new Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School principal, Brittanie Doaks will serve as the new East Elementary School principal, and Dr. Renette Coleman will serve as the new Stigall Primary School principal.

Dr. Hamlett stated, “Humboldt is fortunate to have leaders of this caliber. I trust our new administrators to lead our team of teachers, students, and community towards our mission of changing lives, one student at a time.”

Newman, new Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School principal, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Health and P.E. K-12, a Master’s Degree in Supervision and Administration, and the Education Specialist degree in School Leadership from Freed-Hardeman University. Newman last served as the Parkview Learning Center principal in the Jackson-Madison County School System. He has 21 years experience as a teacher and administrator with 14 years experience as an alternative school director, assistant principal and principal.

His commitment to student success, understanding of how to support teachers and their work, and willingness to build on traditions of success will be an asset to the HJSHS, Dr. Hamlett said.

“I plan to build on the growth at the high school and expand postsecondary opportunities for all students,” Newman said of his new position. “Setting standards and expectations for students and faculty to actualize their potential while improving academic performance will be a focus as well.”

Doaks, new East Elementary School principal, earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Memphis and a Master’s Degree in Leadership/Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University. In addition, Doaks recently obtained her Educational Specialist degree in School Reform from Union University.

Doaks has a long history in Humboldt City Schools as she has been a classroom teacher and consulting teacher at East Elementary School for the past 12 years. Dr. Hamlett said Doaks is committed to all students and has a strong desire to watch them learn and grow.

“I look forward to leading East Elementary,” Doaks said of her promotion to principal. “I will continue to form meaningful relationships with our students and parents and lead our school to academic excellence. In addition, I will strive to provide professional leadership to the staff as well as administer, supervise and evaluate a creative and effective school program.”

Dr. Renette Coleman, new Stigall Primary School principal, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Shaw University, a Master of Arts in Education Administration & Supervision from Bethel University, an Education Specialist degree from Union University, and her Doctorate of Education from Union University. In addition, she is also a graduate of the Tennessee Governor’s Academy for School Leadership Fellowship Program at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Coleman last served as academic coordinator/principal at the BEST Academy and assistant principal at East Elementary School & Isaac Lane Elementary School in the Jackson-Madison County School System. She has served for several years as a special education classroom teacher as well.

Dr. Coleman has expertise in managing the day-to-day school operations, developing new teachers, and building community within and out of the walls of the school building, said Dr. Hamlett.

“I am so excited to join the Humboldt community by serving the students and teachers at Stigall Primary School as their principal,” stated Dr. Coleman. “This will be an exciting year for all of us as we learn and grow together.”

According to Dr. Hamlett, the new administrators will officially begin work effective July 1, 2018, but are already working with her and the district staff to ensure a smooth transition and beginning of school in August. Dr. Hamlett will be scheduling time for students, parents, families and community members to meet Newman, Doaks, and Coleman before school starts in August.