James Albert Fisher

Rev. James “Jim” Albert Fisher passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the age of 68.

Mr. Fisher is survived by his wife of 40 years, Madge Dowdle Fisher; their two children, William Leigh Fisher of Muscle Shoals, Ala. and Lindey Fisher Jones (Jerrod) of Hurley, Miss.; grandsons, Brody, Jace and Barrett; siblings, William H. Fisher Jr. (Barbara) of Humboldt, Tenn., John Charles Fisher (Zodie) of Memphis, Tenn. and Marianne Fisher Cook (Phillip) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Fisher and Clair Louise “Penny” Fisher of Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Fisher received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee and his Master of Divinity degree with honors from Duke University.

For over 17 years, Mr. Fisher worked as a PGA club professional before leaving the golf industry to follow his call to become a United Methodist Minister. He ministered for 29 years and served as the district superintendent of the Seashore District for the past three years.

Memorial donation may be made to Seashore United Methodist Assembly, 1410 Leggett Drive, Biloxi, MS 39530; or North Mississippi Christian Camp, c/o Turner Arant, 414 Blaine Road, Sunflower, MS 38778.