Mrs. Lou Lynn Howell Luckey went home to be with her Savior on March 21, 2018. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Luckey was born on October 20, 1932, in Gibson County. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Howell and the late Evelyn Hicks Howell.

She attended Gibson High School and continued her studies at Bethel College. Mrs. Luckey married John Mack Luckey on February 3, 1951. They made their home in the Gibson, Medina area where John Mack followed in his father’s footsteps as a life long farmer. He was a proud father and grandfather. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Luckey enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and whoever else showed up over the years. “Ms. Lynn,” as she was affectionately known, had an open house policy to everyone. She loved working in her yard when she was able and loved her flowers. Mrs. Luckey was proud to share her daylilies with anyone who asked. She loved her strawberry knick-knack collection she kept on her sunporch.

Most importantly, she loved God and her church. She was an active, longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served Him proudly in numerous positions over the years. She especially enjoyed WMU and Young at Hearts and loved her church friends dearly.

Mrs. Luckey is survived by a brother Carl Howell and wife Marilyn; and a sister Frankie Markham.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Mack after 47 years of marriage. They will now experience the joyous occasion of being reunited again. She leaves behind four children, Glenda (R.D. Spike) Jones, Mike (Debbie) Luckey, Hal (Teena) Luckey and Polly (Eddie) Kivelle; a sister, Kate Dowland, who is survived by her husband LaVaughn; grandchildren, Jennifer (Blake) Prince, Michelle Thompson, Jud (Kim) Jones, Luke (Lindsay) Jones, Billy (Melanie) Luckey, Lance (Tammy) Luckey, Jessica (David) Pinkerton, Ethan (Molly) Kivelle, Caleb Kivelle, and Micah Kivelle; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Antioch Baptist Church where the funeral service followed with Bro. Bill Rice officiating. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Antioch Building Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.