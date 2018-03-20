Harold David Pillow

Funeral services for Harold David Pillow, 74,of Humboldt, were held Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery. He passed away on February 10 at Methodist University Hospital, in Memphis, surrounded by his loving family.

Better known as David, he graduated from Humboldt High School in 1961 where he was vice-president of his class, president of the FFA, and was a guard on the Humboldt Rams football team. David was a retired factory supervisor. He was an avid fisherman and coon hunter and a long time member of the Gibson County Coon Hunters Association. As a member of First Baptist Church, he was active in the Dave Martin Bible Study Class and also served as an usher. In the past, he was a Royal Ambassador leader and Sunday school teacher in the youth department. He was a people person, a friend to everyone and was always ready to help anyone in need. David was a real family man. He loved his family and getting together with his relatives at family reunion time.

David was preceded in death by his parents Ezra and Rosa Pillow; brothers Clyde, Lyle, Clifton, Travis, Bobby; and sisters Mattie Jo Knox and Betty Jean VanWhy.

He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Janice Uselton Pillow; two sons, Jimmy (Cheri) of Seminole, Fla. and Eric (Cindy) of Bartlett, Tenn.; a sister, Margaret Middleton of Humboldt and two brothers, Bennie of Humboldt and Hermon (Betty) of Milan. He was a loving grandfather to Caleb (Rachel) Pillow of Duluth, Ga.; Lucas (Kelsey) Pillow of Martinez, Ga.; Morgan (Travis) Phillips of Graniteville, S.C.; Gracie Pillow of Augusta, Ga.; Max Pillow of Fla.; Niko Pillow of Montana; and Madison, Alan and Wade Pillow of Bartlett, Tenn. Being from a very large family, he also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides being a proud grandfather, David was thrilled to be a great-grandfather to Morgan’s daughter, Sophia; Caleb’s daughter, Avery; and looked forward to a third great-grandchild from Lucas and Kelsey this summer. David Pillow will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.