Tyson to purchase grain elevator operations

Humboldt, Dyer, Kenton granaries part of Tyson plan

As part of its continued expansion in western Tennessee, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to purchase three commercial grain elevators from the Grain Group of The Andersons, Inc. The elevators are located in Humboldt, Dyer and Kenton, Tenn. and will support Tyson Foods’ existing operations in Union City, Tenn. as well as its planned chicken complex in Humboldt.

“This project will help secure vital inputs for us, and position us to grow and support our customers,” said Doug Ramsey, group president of poultry for Tyson Foods. “We look forward to creating more direct relationships with the grain producers in the area.”

The transaction is expected to close in March and terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. It is expected that about 20 employees of The Andersons will become employees of Tyson Foods. No disruption to existing contracts with area farmers is expected.

Tyson Foods developed a program called Local Grain Services (LGS) to build relationships with and resources for farmers who provide grain to feed chickens grown for the company. Buying corn, wheat and soybeans directly from local farmers promotes local economies and is part of the company’s strategy to sustainability feed the world with the fastest growing portfolio of protein-packed brands.

The company has developed multiple resources for farmers to sell their grain, including a mobile app and website. Farmers can visit the Tyson LGS website for more information.