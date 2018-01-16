Mayor: city fiscally in good shape

The first meeting of 2018 for the Three Way Board of Mayor and Aldermen was short but sweet. With only one item on the agenda, board members made quick work of the city’s business.

Mayor Larry Sanders offered a report on the city’s finances, along with purchases and projects the city had undertaken since he took office three years ago.

Mayor Sanders said the city has almost the exact same amount of money in the bank now as it had in January 2015.

During the past three years the city has purchased a new pickup truck, a new dump truck and a new wood chipper. The city has paved six miles of city streets and repaired numerous potholes, and also taken care of storm water issues. The city purchased seven acres of land adjacent to Pine Hill Park for future use. The lawsuit filed by Humboldt was settled with an amicable agreement satisfactory for both Three Way and Humboldt.

“The city continues to be fiscally in good shape,” Sanders said.

Alderlady Mary Ann Tremblay said the city has used taxpayer money wisely. Alderman Danny Wade agreed. Mayor Sanders said that is what the city is supposed to do.

The only agenda item was a resolution to establish a reservation policy for renting the building that was donated to the city by the Fairview Hunting Club.

During discussion, Alderman Wade asked if the city had officially named the building. The resolution referred to the building as Fesmire Community Building.

Mayor Sanders said the building has a sign on the front “Fesmire Building” that dates back to when it was a church and later became property of the hunting club.

Alderlady Tremblay had concerns about the word “community” noting the title sounded as if the building was for the Fesmire community.

Wade said he wanted to preserve the history by keeping Fesmire in the name.

Tremblay motioned to name the building The Fesmire Building, omitting “community”, which was unanimously approved.

Alderman Wade then motioned to approve Resolution R2018-1 to establish the Fesmire Building rental policy. The resolution was also approved with a unanimous vote.

The rental policy almost mirrors the policy for renting the pavilion at Pine Hill Park. Reservations are made in time slots, 9 a.m. until noon, 1 p.m until 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The rental fee is $50 per slot for Three Way residents and $100 per slot for non-residents.

Reservation forms are available at city hall or on the city’s website, www.cityofthreeway.org.