John David Johnson, age 65, of Dyer, Tenn. was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, January 15, 2018 at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Dyer followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation was held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Mr. Johnson was born July 5, 1952 in Humboldt and departed this life January 9, 2018 surrounded by loved ones at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert and Suella Johnson.

His grandchildren called him “Papa John” and he loved each one so very much. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals and Tennessee Vols’ fan. He rarely missed watching a game. He also loved watching NASCAR on Sundays. Mr. Johnson graduated from Humboldt High School, class of 1970. He worked for many years as a U.S. postal worker in Humboldt and Alamo, Tenn., and retired in 2014. His family described him as being a hilarious and loving man. He always had something nice to say and a joke to tell.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife Lorrie Jewell Johnson; daughter Lauren (Jeff) Tunney; son Tyler (Kirsten) Johnson; step-sons Adam (Amber) Crowe and Jacob (Beth) Crowe; step-daughter Sarah-Ashley (Colin) Medling; grandchildren Hudson Tunney, Hadley Tunney, Bennett Tunney, Eli Johnson, Joe Austin Crowe, Annaleigh Crowe and Corbin Medling; sister Rena Johnson King; nephew Justin King; and mother-in-law Margaret Jewell.

