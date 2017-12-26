Humboldt officials to be sworn into office

by Danny Wade

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Years straight ahead, Humboldt leaders will move forward with business as usual. The mayor and all five aldermen will be sworn into office.

The swearing in ceremony will be held New Year’s Day, January 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center located at the corner of Central Ave. and Osborne Street. Humboldt Clerk & Master Amy Brown will perform the oath of office ceremony.

During the November 7 Humboldt elections, Mayor Marvin Sikes and aldermen, Donna Johnson, Robert Shivers, Bob Pruett, Leon McNeal and Don Graves were all re-elected for another 4-year term.

Sikes was challenged by Tammie Porter. Shivers faced off against former alderman, Bobby Barnett. Graves, McNeal and Johnson were unopposed.

This is the second term for Mayor Sikes and aldermen Johnson, Graves, Pruett and Shivers. McNeal was re-elected for a third term.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony on New Year’s Day at the Senior Center.