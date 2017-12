V. Art Murphy, M.D. died November 23, 2017 after a long illness. Born June 1, 1933, he was an allergist and a pastor in Humboldt for 30 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Pam; his brother, Rev. Tommy Murphy; seven children; 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He will be memorialized December 16 in Lenoir City, Tenn.

Condolences may be sent to 6275 Town Creek Rd. E., Lenoir City, Tenn. 37772 or to his son, Dr. Louis Murphy, 3536 Carriage Lane, Humboldt, Tenn. 38343.