Ted E. Jones, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2017.

He was born on February 15, 1926 in Humboldt, Tenn., the son of W.L. and Barbara Jones.

Mr. Jones graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tenn. and was a member and president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He retired as an auditor from Aetna Insurance Company, was an elder and member of Faith Presbyterian Church, a Mason, and a WWII veteran who served in the Navy in the South Pacific, and was president of USS Appalachian veteran’s group for a number of years.

He was united in marriage with Carolyn Vance for 63 years.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife; four children, Russ (Linda), Marty (Margo), Allison (Randy) Jordan and Charlotte (Eric) Gibson; along with six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Barry Jones.

Mr. Jones was an avid reader of history, especially the Civil War, enjoyed traveling, visiting historic sites, watching college and professional football, specifically the Southeastern Conference. He loved big band music, treasured his time with family and friends, and never met a stranger.

A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Flanner Buchanan- Memorial Park, with visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Jones’ honor may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 8170 Hague Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or Shriners Hospitals for Children; Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.