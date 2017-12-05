Students visit Stigall Museum

by Kim Forbes

Last week Humboldt students had the opportunity to visit the Tom and O.E. Stigall Museum and Ethnic Library. This was an after-hours field trip for many students. On Tuesday students from grades second and third visited as did students from grades fourth and sixth. Wednesday kindergarten and first grades visited the museum.

Currently on display at Stigall Museum is the Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature Exhibition. This exhibit has been at Stigall Museum since November and will be there through February.

Speaking to the students on Wednesday were Jerry Marable and Mayor Marvin Sikes. Jerry Marable welcomed the students and explained the panels they would see. Mayor Sikes gave a brief history of the museum and its founder, Rev. J.T. Freeman.

Stigall Museum is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. For other showings, contact Jerry Marable at 731-424-5249 or Johnny Cyrus at 731-618-1258.