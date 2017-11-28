Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving blessings

by Kim Forbes

Thanksgiving is one example of how Humboldt comes together to generously support their own. Since the 1980s the Community Wide Thanksgiving meal has been served.

When this concept was first brought to life, it was by the hands of one woman, Dorothy Sherron, who was raising six of her grandchildren. The community outpouring to her during the holidays was so great and she felt so blessed, she would divide what she received in abundance and share with those who did not receive. She did this with food and with Christmas gifts. Eventually she began cooking for the community as well.

Now this project is a joint effort of the churches in Humboldt and Helping Hand. This year over 500 residents were served a free Thanksgiving meal. The meals are distributed from the Mathis Center of Morning Star Baptist Church.

To receive the meal, all one has to do is to show up and tell how many people will be fed. Names are verified to assure only one meal is provided per person. Carry out boxes are filled with chicken, turkey, ham, vegetables, dressing and desserts. For those who are not able to get to the Mathis Center, meals are delivered.

The Community Wide Thanksgiving Meal was served last Tuesday from 11 a.m. until all the food was served. Humboldt churches in partnership with Helping Hand come together to make this program a success every year.