The Love of Art

by Kim Forbes

Most people love a good party and Saturday night, the Opera House in Humboldt was the place to be for an elegant party entitled “Artful Evening” hosted by West Tennessee Regional Art Center. The theme for this year’s fundraiser was “The Golden Age.”

Party-goers donned their best attire for an evening of food, drinks and dancing. Music was provided by the Edd Jones Orchestra of Florence, Ala. Edd Jones Orchestra is known as the most requested dance band of the southeast. They performed three sets throughout the evening. Attendees were given a listing of the selections that would be played and the appropriate style of dance for each song.

A treat for everyone in attendance was a showcase dance and encore performed by Arman Sahakyan and Melinda Benham.

West Tennessee Regional Art Center is an asset to the community and the city. No doubt the attendees and sponsors welcome the opportunity to raise funds for programs brought to the area by WTRAC.

The fifth annual Artful Evening saw over 120 guests in attendance and levels of sponsorship were recognized during the evening by director Bill Hickerson. The center’s goal was met and expectations were surpassed. The fundraiser is the center’s largest of the year.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and to all who joined us for the fifth annual Artful Evening to celebrate and support the West Tennessee Regional Art Center,” Hickerson remarked. “The Opera House Event Hall is the perfect venue for our gala.”