Gibson Connect offers access to high-speed internet

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members are now a step closer to having access to high-speed, fiber-based internet service. Gibson EMC’s board formed Gibson Connect, a wholly-owned, not-for-profit subsidiary in July and launched join.gibsonconnect.com on October 10. At join.gibsonconnect.com members can learn all about the offerings and register for service.

“Our goal is to bring high-speed, fiber-based internet service to our communities,” says Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO of Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect. “We are doing this to improve our members’ quality of life,” he says, “but we also are committed to using a process that is financially feasible.”

Rodamaker says Gibson Connect is using a participation model called join.gibsonconnect.com that enables members to drive the fiber construction process. Thejoin.gibsonconnect.com site shows a map of 27 zones. When you register you will see your zone and the number of supporters required for that zone. Once a zone reaches the required registration level, the board will vote to move forward with engineering, ordering materials and construction.

The easiest way to register is to go to the join.gibsonconnect.com website; but members also can call or stop by any Gibson EMC member service center. At join.gibsonconnect.com, you’ll enter your address and select your products. There is a $20 registration fee that will be applied to the member’s first bill when service is provided. Registering now also will prevent a member from having to pay a $200 connection fee later.

“Having access to high-speed fiber-based internet service will be a huge benefit to our members and our communities,” says Rodamaker. “Let’s make this happen. Register today and encourage your neighbors to register too.”

Gibson EMC is a local, not-for-profit, member-owned and member-controlled cooperative serving almost 39,000 homes and businesses in eight west Tennessee counties (Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Madison) and four west Kentucky counties (Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman).