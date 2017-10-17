Large scale marijuana bust on Mape St.

Narcotics agents carried out boxes of evidence to the applause of law-supporting neighbors last week. Fed up with illegal drug activities in their Humboldt neighborhood, neighbors in the Mape Street area were showing their appreciation as the bust was underway,

Agents of the 28th Judicial Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 2414 Mape St, Humboldt, with the assistance of the Humboldt Police SWAT team. The search warrant was issued recently on the heels of a two month investigation.

As agents approached and entered the residence, they encountered multiple persons at the home and were met with an overwhelming odor of raw marijuana. Once inside, agents uncovered what they believe to be a large scale marijuana shipping operation. Agents observed marijuana, a loaded firearm, vacuum sealers, rubber bands, scales, new boxes and shipping labels along with drug ledgers detailing tens of thousands of dollars of drug sales in recent weeks.

In all, agents seized over 15 pounds of vacuum sealed high grade marijuana, one pound of the concentrated THC drug ‘shatter’, 15 dosage units of suspected LSD, one gram of methamphetamine – ice, two vials of steroids, amphetamine pills, a small amount of THC ‘dabs’ and a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer handgun.

Chad Hearn, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule I, II and III controlled substance with intent to sale, two counts of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell, being a felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony. Hearn is being held at the Gibson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Clint Lee, 43 of Jackson, Tenn. has been charged with the possession of a Schedule II and VI controlled substance with intent to sell. Lee was arrested and is currently free on a $25,000 bond.

“It’s always a good thing for us when we walk out of a house where criminal acts have been occurring to the applause of surrounding neighbors.People are starting to get fed up. They work hard to purchase a home and when they come home, they want to relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor. They don’t want to have to worry about their neighbors selling drugs and the inherent dangers that brings to the neighborhood,” said Special Agent in Charge Johnie Carter.

If you have information about drug sales in your community please contact the 28th Drug Task Force at 731-784-0555. Caller I.D. is not used and callers can remain anonymous. Follow us on Facebook at 28th Drug Task Force.