Publisher to retire

April Garner Jackson is retiring as publisher/editor of the Humboldt Chronicle and Tri-City Reporter, the newspapers announced this week.

Jackson has been with the Tri-City Reporter in varying roles since 1996. She has been with the Chronicle on and off since the early 1980s. She first began writing for newspapers at a young age, beginning with the Trenton Gazette in 1973 as a senior at Peabody High School.

“I have enjoyed working for the newspapers through the years and am grateful for the many wonderful relationships and friends this job has given me. I truly feel the Lord has been mindful of me, as the song goes, and I am a thankful person,” Jackson said.

“I will continue to cheer in my heart for Gibson County’s cities and communities and their growth and progress in years to come. I will always cherish newspaper people and those ‘news makers’, as well,” she added.

A reception will be held on Jackson’s last day, Thursday, October 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. The staff of the Chronicle invites friends to drop by the office, at 2606 East End Drive in Humboldt during those hours.