Funeral services for Laura Marie Hayes, 86, were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Kenny Perry and Bill Brown officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hayes, a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a retired child care provider, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt, Tenn.

She was is preceded in death by her parents, James and Maudie Lee (Blackwell) Stanford; two sisters, Gurtie Kendrick and Georgia Stubblefield; and four brothers, Clarence Stanford, J.D. Stanford, James Stanford and Junior Stanford.

Mrs. Hayes is survived by her husband, Willard Hayes of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Brandon of Medina, Tenn.; a son, Robert Willard (Vicki) Hayes of Humboldt; a sister, Peggy Hopper of Jackson, Tenn.; a brother, Gordon Stanford of Jackson; four grandchildren, Jeana (John) Turnbow, Trey (Ashley) Hayes, Meghan Dorrough and Caleb Brandon; and four great grandchildren ,Will, Matthew, Sadie and Paxton.