Jimmy Wayne Bradford, 75, of Gibson, Tenn was in the care of Medina Funeral Home where a visitation was held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 at the funeral home with a burial following at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson.

Mr. Bradford was born January 10, 1942 in Idlewild, Tenn. and departed this life September 22, 2017 in Savannah, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Aileen Bradford.

Mr. Bradford is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, LaDon Bradford; children, Catrina Gail (Kerry) Bradford, Gina Toy (Steve) Miller, Amelia LaDon (Russel) Duggin, Alicia Alleen, and Adam Wayne (Cathy) Bradford; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Mark (Nancy) Bradford and Kenny (Pam) Bradford.

