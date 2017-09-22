Gibson County receives Three Star Award

THREESTAR AWARD – Gibson County recently received its new sign indicating the county is certified in the state ThreeStar Program, which is geared to assist community development efforts and ensures the county competes at a higher level through enhancing and improving community assets. Gibson Co. has been certified annually since the ThreeStar program began in 1980. Participation is based on a yearly evaluation and activity plan. Mayors or representatives from all 10 municipalities in the county, all chamber directors, utility companies, and the county Joint Economic and Community Development Board work together to complete the activity plan. Benefits of certification include being eligible for a 4-percent discount for certain products on business development and community development and being eligible to participate in other select state rural and community development programs and grants. Posing with the new sign to be posted at the Gibson County Industrial Park are (from left) Gibson Co. Director of Economic Development Kingsley Brock, Gibson Co. ThreeStar Coordinator Julie Allen Burke, and Gibson Co. Mayor Tom Witherspoon. (Photo by Crystal Burns, Trenton Gazette)