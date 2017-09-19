Nancy Jane Crocker

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Crocker, 81, will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Richard Bragg officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, September 20 from 3 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home

Mrs. Crocker, a homemaker and member of Avondale Baptist Church, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Med in Memphis, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy Nelson and Minnie Myrtle (Harber) Ballentine; her husband, Bobby Gene Crocker; a daughter, Tonya Reese; a son, Kenny Crocker; a sister, Maxine Kent; and a brother, Harry Neal Ballentine.

Mrs. Crocker is survived by a son, John Keith Crocker of Humboldt; a sister, Betty Joyce Noble of Humboldt; three brothers, Larry Ballentine and Jere Ballentine, both of Humboldt and Bobby Ray Ballentine of Gibson, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.