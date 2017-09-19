Farmers Home Furniture store hosts ribbon cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – Farmers Home Furniture held a ribbon cutting and open house last Thursday morning to welcome the community to check out the newly opened store on Central Ave. in Humboldt. Store manager Kennetta Mooney (holding scissors) along with credit manager Debbie King, sales manager Kim Davenport and deliveryman Danny Martin invite everyone to stop in for a visit. Several other FHF corporate dignitaries and store managers came to help the Humboldt store celebrate their grand opening, who were joined by many Humboldt well-wishers.