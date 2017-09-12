Tammie Porter makes mayoral bid

Tammie Porter is announcing her candidacy for mayor of Humboldt.

Porter is a 1983 graduate of Humboldt High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. She has one son, Jamil Daniels, who was also raised in Humboldt, graduating from Humboldt High School in 2005.

Porter graduated from Jackson State Community College in 2000 with as Associate of Science Degree. She went on to graduate from Lane College in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She spends the majority of her time helping in the family business, AA Bail Bonding Company.

“If I am elected mayor, I will do all I can to make Humboldt rise to greater heights,” said Porter. “I will work with the city officials, schools, police officials and citizens of this great town,” she added.

Bringing jobs and more business back to Humboldt as well as recreation for kids and grants to assist elderly residents who cannot afford to repair their homes will be main objectives for Porter, as will meeting the needs of all of Humboldt’s citizens.

“I will work on creating revenue -not by raising taxes- and grants,” she said.

“My door will always be open to everyone. Everyone will be treated fairly. I look forward to being your mayor. Vote on November 7, 2017, Tammie Porter for Mayor. I thank you for your support.”